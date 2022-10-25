Falcons Twitter Reacts to Colts Benching Matt Ryan

Atlanta Falcons fans took over Twitter on Monday after the Indianapolis Colts announced that they’d be benching Matt Ryan for the remainder of the season.

And taking his spot? Second-year quarterback, Sam Ehlinger.

“Right now, the move is for Sam to be the starter the rest of the season,” Colts’ head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday, October 24. “It’s a big step, but we think he’s ready. This guy’s special. You all know it, everybody knows it. Just talk to anybody in that locker room.”

Reich added that Ryan suffered a Grade 2 shoulder separation, however, the injury had nothing to do with his decision.

“The shoulder injury is real, but this move was going to be made either way,” Reich added.

Ryan, a former MVP quarterback, currently leads the NFL in interceptions thrown (9) and fumbles (11). But he hasn’t had much help behind a Colts offensive line that has also allowed 59 hits and 24 sacks — which ranks at the top with the Cinncinati Bengals.

Reich is taking the blame for letting Ryan down.

“This is another point that need to be made crystal clear, and I told this to Matt — we did not hold up our end of the bargain here, right,” Reich said. “I mean, you came here, and we promised you one of the top NFL rushing games, and we promised you great protection, and we haven’t really as an offense delivered on that, and that starts with me.”

Here’s What Falcons Twitter Had to Say

As always, Falcons’ Twitter had a lot to say about this mess.

Some felt sorry for the former longtime Falcons quarterback:

“I’m still shocked. “BENCHING” Matt Ryan after he has FOUR 4th Quarter Comebacks and 3 GAME WINNING DRIVES is Sick as Hell😭😭,” one fan wrote.

“QB Matt Ryan deserves better than this” 92.9 The Game ATL’s Sandra Golden added.

“Here’s what I know about Matt Ryan.

-Most clutch Falcon player ever.

-Total class act.

-Prolific passer and leader.

-Great competitor.

-Always be revered here.

Just so y’all know how I feel about him.

If y’all care,” Host of Atlanta Eats, Steak Shapiro, wrote.

Other fans were not as sympathetic toward the move:

“The Falcons lost Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley all within a year and right away the offense looks a lot better without them. Who would have thought?” – a fan tweeted.

“Falcons made the right call on Matt Ryan and Julio Jones,” another fan wrote.

“Saying Matt Ryan’s play has significantly declined isn’t betrayal. Lol It’s…the…TRUTH,” a fan said.

Where Does This Leave Matt Ryan?

The Falcons ultimately had plans to keep Ryan in Atlanta so when they decided to make an off for Deshaun Watson and then trade Ryan to Indy once that fell through, he felt betrayed.

And rightfully so, after doing a lot for the Falcons through 14 seasons, throwing for 59,775 yards and 367 touchdowns, which also included a trip to a Super Bowl and a 2016 NFL MVP.

Ryan did the best he could with what he had to work with in Atlanta and the same goes for Indianapolis.

Colts beat writer for ESPN, Stephen Holder, summed it up the best:

“Matt Ryan was one of the last guys out of the locker room on Sunday,” he wrote in a thread in Twitter. “Spent a good while in the training room then was visibly in pain while getting dressed after another 10 QB hits on Sunday. He hasn’t played great, but this season has to be taking a toll. Kinda sad.”

Holder continued: “I had high hopes for what he could do and I still believe the receivers and tight ends can be pretty good (and already are in some cases). But I now believe the offensive line is beyond fixing this season and I just don’t know where that leaves Ryan. Like I said, it’s sad.”