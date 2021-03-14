NFL Fans Sound Off on Falcons’ Absurd Drew Brees Retirement Video

Saints’ Drew Brees officially announce his retirement on Sunday afternoon via Instagram. The Falcons responded to their longtime NFC South foe QB with a funny, yet cold-hearted video ending with “you will not be missed.”

NFL Twitter Never Holds Back

Some NFL fans found the video funny, others only found a way to poke fun of the Atlanta franchise.

Funny how he has a ring and y’all don’t 🤔 — 🈳 (@tj_ttd) March 14, 2021

They also had to use a bounty system to get it, but go off… — OgGeek (@OgGeek2016) March 14, 2021

Congrats on officially being the worst sports organization of all time…all your class went out the door like a 28-3 lead with this horrible tweet … — Ryan Early (@sevansaints) March 14, 2021

If we lose to the saints next year I will kill myself on live tv pic.twitter.com/gGvQJrX3wg — just your average Pleb™️ (@PFF_Casey) March 14, 2021

The Falcons prove once again what a totally Classless Organization they are! Wow. — Randy Pogue (@Bucko2440) March 14, 2021

this is sick! — charles (nba top shot investigator) mcdonald (@FourVerts) March 14, 2021

They still haven’t deleted the “one quarter left” tweet from the super bowl. Get em to delete that too. — Hareem Gopalajuwon (@hgopal10) March 14, 2021

Drew Brees’ Instagram Announcement

20 NFL seasons later, former Chargers and Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced he is officially retiring from the league.

Brees, with some help from his kids, originally posted a retirement video via Instagram.

“After 15 years with the Saints and 20 years in the NFL, our dad is finally gonna retire. So he can spend more time with us! Yeah!!” his four kids, Baylen, Bowen, Callen and Rylen, said.

Breaking: Drew Brees, with the help of his kids, has officially announced his retirement from the NFL pic.twitter.com/Uw8RugbGXR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 14, 2021

Brees also added a message blow his announcement:

“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football. Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. “You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more. I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life’s work begins!”

All-time, Brees has recorded 80,358 passing yards (most all-time), 571 passing touchdowns (second-most all-time), has won a Super Bowl ring, and named Super Bowl MVP.

