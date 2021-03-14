Saints QB Drew Brees Reveals Retirement Decision [WATCH]

After 20 NFL seasons, former Chargers and Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced he is officially retiring.

Brees, with some help from his kids, originally posted the video via Instagram.

“After 15 years with the Saints and 20 years in the NFL, our dad is finally gonna retire. So he can spend more time with us! Yeah!!” said his four kids, Baylen, Bowen, Callen and Rylen.

Breaking: Drew Brees, with the help of his kids, has officially announced his retirement from the NFL pic.twitter.com/Uw8RugbGXR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 14, 2021

Brees also added a message below his video post:

“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football. Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. “You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more. I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life’s work begins!”

Brees Had A Surprising Path to All-Time Leader

Brees didn’t have a lot of eyes on him coming out of Purdue. Scouts considered him too short to succeed as an NFL QB and he was drafted in the second round by the San Diego Chargers in 2001.

Three seasons later, the Chargers drafted rookie Philip Rivers to take his starting spot. And by the time the New Orleans Saints signed him, his career was in doubt as he was coming off a shoulder injury.

That would soon change.

At age 42, Brees completed his 20th NFL season and 15th with New Orleans. To cap off the 2020 regular season, Brees completed 70.5% of his pass attempts for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He ended up missing four games during the season after suffering a brutal hit to the ribs which caused a collapsed lung.

In Brees’ last game against the Buccaneers this season, he completed 19 for 34 of his pass for 134 yards, with one touchdown to 3 interceptions and, a 38.1 passer rating

All-time, Brees has recorded 80,358 passing yards (most all-time), 571 passing touchdowns (second-most all-time), has won a Super Bowl ring, and awarded a Super Bowl MVP.

Brees will also always be remembered for reviving the city of New Orleans in the midst of Hurricane Katrina when he arrived alongside coach Sean Payton arrived together in 2006.

NFL Insider Jay Glazer Called It First

Before Brees’ supposed last game, NFL insider Jay Glazer said on the FOX Sports’ NFL pregame show that Brees would not return following the Saints’ postseason run.

.@JayGlazer: Today will be Drew Brees' last game in the Superdome. pic.twitter.com/7ecSRUswFL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 17, 2021

“Drew Brees—tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome,” Glazer said. “And whenever his last game is—if they lose tonight if they lose next week—that will be the last game he plays in the NFL.”

Glazer was asked by the others on the show if that was just a guess, Glazer responded, “No, that is it. Drew Brees will be done.”

READ NEXT: Ex-Falcons HC Says Matt Ryan is ‘Tradeable’ & in ‘Tom Brady Situation’