Fight Breaks Out During Falcons’ Training Camp [WATCH]

Competition has been heavy at Atlanta Falcons training camp and today we caught a glimpse of just exactly how competitive it’s been after two fights broke out…

According to multiple reports, the first fight involved defensive tackle Jalen Dalton, who threw a jab at offensive tackle Germain Ifedi. Dalton was asked to leave practice early, according to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Practice fight at the Falcons — good-sized scrum and it appears as if Jalen Dalton was asked to leave practice. Arthur Smith was not pleased. At all. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) July 30, 2022

As for the second brawl, nickel tackle Anthony Rush took down center Jonotthan Harrison from behind, which resulted in Arthur Smith cutting practice a bit short.

#Falcons coach Arthur Smith just ended practice after the second right that involved NT Anthony Rush. DL Jalen Dalton was kicked out of practice after the first fight. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) July 30, 2022

Thanks to Heavy’s Jonathan Adams, here is a clip of the second fight:

While Rothstein reported that head coach Arthur Smith was not very pleased with what went down, Smith seemed more pleased about it than upset during his press conference.

“Nobody did anything really that dumb,” Smith said following practice. “I would much rather have guys you have to pull back than you have to push. They’re competitive as hell. We are having so much fun working with these guys it’s unbelievable.”

Play

A.J. Terrell, Dean Pees, and Arthur Smith talk after AT&T training camp | Atlanta Falcons | NFL Arthur Smith, Dean Pees and A.J. Terrell talk to the media after a competitive day four of AT&T training camp. Subscribe to the Atlanta Falcons YouTube Channel: bit.ly/2RfEkAW #AtlantaFalcons #RiseUp #NFL #Falcons Download the Falcons app for breaking news, instant updates, and live streaming games: atlantafalcons.com/app For more Falcons action: atlantafalcons.com Like us on Facebook:… 2022-07-30T19:21:35Z

Rush even joked about the incident.

“It was all about lunch. They took all the forks and stuff, so I had to eat with my hands. I didn’t like that too much,” Rush said, via The Athletic. “I had to get the last piece of grilled chicken, so I wasn’t too happy about that.”

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Smith Not Buying Into Low Expectations

It’s no surprise that after losing a set of receivers, their longtime starting quarterback Matt Ryan and several other key pieces in their lineup that multiple outlets around the league don’t fancy the Falcons to have a successful season.

This leaves the Falcons with multiple holes to fill and, ultimately, a big unknown at the end of the tunnel.

But Smith is blocking out the nay-sayers.

“I don’t give a crap what people predict out there,” Smith said on July 29 during an appearance on 92.9 The Game. “I told the team the other day, how many people in this room have an iPhone? Damn near everybody raised their hand other than [senior assistant] Steve Hoffman because he’s the only guy who doesn’t. I said let me give you a little bit of a history lesson. There were some of the smartest people in the tech industry who said the iPhone is never going to work, Apple can’t produce this phone or whatever. I said it’s nonsense, if you’re buying this stuff, shame on you. I said there’s a graveyard of hot takes and these predictions that are just comical. So we’ve got to go out there every year in the NFL and earn it, and this team is going to compete. It should be fun to watch.”

Now that Falcons have done a complete roster overhaul, who is to really say they’re going to completely suck this season?

Not to mention that the Houston Texans still exist…

READ NEXT: