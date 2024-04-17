Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick Believed the Falcons Job Was His: Report

When Bill Belichick became available to be the head coach of a new franchise, it seemed certain that he was going to get a job. However, that never ended up happening. In a column released on April 17 by Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham, and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Belichick believed the Atlanta Falcons job was his.

“On the morning of Jan. 25, a few hours before the Atlanta Falcons named Raheem Morris to be their next head coach, Bill Belichick believed the job was his.”

Belichick believed he had done everything right, putting him in a position to be the next head coach of the Falcons.

“From Belichick’s perspective, according to sources close to him, he had done everything right.”

Raheem Morris getting the job as the head coach came as a surprise to many, including Belichick.

“And then, like many fans, Belichick was blindsided by news that Atlanta had hired Morris, the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator who had worked for six years as an assistant coach and coordinator in Atlanta. Soon, the seven offseason coaching vacancies outside New England were filled — all by coaches with lesser résumés.”

Belichick ‘Wasn’t Seeking’ Total Control

Working with the New England Patriots as the head coach for 24 years, Belichick has arguably the most decorated coaching career in NFL history. With six Super Bowl championships, coaching arguably the greatest quarterback ever in Tom Brady, and all the other stories along the way, Belichick and the Patriots were a dynasty.

During his time with the Patriots, Belichick had full control over coaching and personnel decisions since the day arrived, according to a column by Judy Battista of NFL.com on January 11.

“Belichick had exercised full control over coaching and personnel ever since he first arrived, and for years, he had wielded that power with stunning success.”

While he had the power to do so with the Patriots, ESPN reports that Belichick told Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank “that he wasn’t seeking the total control” similar to how he was in New England.

“He assured Blank that he wasn’t seeking the total control he had for most of his 24 seasons in New England. He pledged to work with the team’s existing group of decision-makers, including general manager Terry Fontenot. Belichick also knew that Blank had checked his references with a group that included Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his son, Jonathan.”

However, the Falcons believed that if they hired Belichick, the whole package would come with him.

“And in the pair of interviews with Blank and Falcons executives, sources said, Belichick pledged his willingness to co-exist with Falcons executives under this new paradigm. In fact, he insisted he just wants to coach. But the Falcons realized that if you hire Bill Belichick, you hire all of him, an entire philosophy and ethos stemming from one man’s ethic and ingenuity, sources said.”

Blank Warned to ‘Not Trust Bill’