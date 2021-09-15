Falcons Free Up Three Roster Spots: Report

It seems like the Atlanta Falcons are continuing to make moves to prepare for their upcoming matchups, with the next being Week 2’s against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, the Falcons have cut kicker Elliot Fry, wide receiver Juwan Green, and tight end David Wells from the practice squad. That means Atlanta has three open spots to sign some free agent help.

The Falcons cut K Elliott Fry, WR Juwan Green and TE David Wells from the practice squad.

Falcons Cutting Elliot Fry Comes By Surprise

Fry rejoined the Falcons after spending 12 weeks with them last season as a “contingency plan.” You might remember seeing him when he was elevated to the active roster for one game, converting 1-of-1 field goals and 1-of-2 extra points against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

The versatile kicker, who kicked collegiately for South Carolina (2013-16) and remains the leading scorer in Gamecocks history (359 points)—has also had short stints with the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers, not to mention the Orlando Apollo of the Alliance of American Football (AAF).

More recently, he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he was released in early September when the Bucs inked Ryan Succop, who came in clutch for Tampa in Week 1’s Thursday night win over the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Wells, a 2018 undrafted free agent, has been bouncing around the NFL from practice squad to practice squad. He recently spent time in New England at the Patriots’ training camp where he saw action in their first preseason game vs. Washington. Prior to that, he was with the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys.

And Juwan Green is a 2020 undrafted free agent wideout who returned to the Falcons training camp after spending some time in Atlanta on the practice squad last season. He made a solid effort to stick around after final roster cuts but Arthur Smith must see more promise in wideouts Austin Trammell and Keelan Doss.

