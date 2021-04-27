Falcons GM Addresses Julio Jones Trade Rumors

On Monday morning, Julio Jones trade rumors circulated via Twitter. ESPN’s NFL insider, Ian Rapoport, confirmed that the Atlanta Falcons had received calls inquiring about their All-Pro wideout.

“The #Falcons have received calls from teams inquiring about possible trades for All-Pro WR Julio Jones, sources say. A trade could not happen for cap reasons before June 1, but teams know Atlanta’s brutal cap situation and are calling. A deal won’t happen now, but later? Maybe”, Rapoport said in a tweet.

If Jones is traded after June 1st, the Falcons have a chance to save $15 million in cap space and if they were to let him go before, then the club would take a $23 million cap hit.

Terry Fontenot Address the Julio Jones Trade Rumor

That same night, Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot addressed the rumors in an exclusive interview with Fox 5’s sports reporter Justin Felder.

Felder was direct in asking Fontenot about the trade rumors in which Fontenot was honest about the cap situation.

“You have to listen if people call, so, on any player,” said Fontenot. “And especially, we are in a difficult cap situation. That’s just the circumstance and that’s not a surprise for us.”

The first-year GM noted that the team has a lot of respect for Jones and his worth, but they’re still open to all options.

“That particular player [Jones], we hold him in high regard, he’s special — what he’s done and what he continues to do here,” explained Fontenot. “But we have to consider any players if it’s right for the team because we have to do what’s best for the organization.”

"We are in a difficult cap situation. That's just the circumstance … When teams call about any players, we have to listen."

🚨NEW — #Falcons GM Terry Fontenot responds to multiple reports that the team is considering trading Julio Jones pic.twitter.com/DbD9KZgJyU — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) April 27, 2021

