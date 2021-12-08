Hall of Fame QB Slams Falcons’ Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan has earned his share of detractors during a tough 2021 NFL season. Many are beginning to grow weary of the 36-year-old quarterback’s struggles for the Atlanta Falcons, but frustration isn’t isolated to the fans.

A former Super Bowl-winning quarterback and 2017 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame has taken Ryan to task for his recent displays.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Ryan’s Famous Critic Not Impressed With Decision-Making

Kurt Warner tweeted about his frustrations breaking down Ryan’s game film. Specifically, Warner has been left exasperated by the inconsistencies in Ryan’s game:

Few QBs frustrate me more watching film than #MattRyan… he makes so many big time throws, but equally as many confusing reads & decisions!!! I have no idea what to make of it… not sure how it’s possible, but it’s every week??? — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 6, 2021

Warner, who emerged from playing for NFL Europe’s Amsterdam Admirals and in the Arena League to lead the St. Louis Rams to victory in Super Bowl XXXIV, knows a thing or two about accuracy. He also inspired the Arizona Cardinals to reach Super Bowl XLIII, proof Warner consistently made good decisions during his 12 years in the NFL.

Ironically, though, Warner and Ryan have a matching 65.5 completion percentage during their respective careers, according to Pro Football Reference. The same source also reveals how Ryan’s overall QB rating of 94.2 is higher than Warner’s 93.7.

Things may look different over time, but middling statistics in 2021 make it easy to understand why Warner felt the need to vent about Ryan’s latest performances. Atlanta’s starting passer has thrown 11 interceptions and just 16 touchdowns through 12 games. He’s also averaging a mere 6.9 yards per completion, the second-lowest average of his 14-year career, per the league’s official website.

That last number is difficult to comprehend since Pro Football Focus had named Ryan as one of this season’s most unerring passers when going long:

Most accurate QBs on 10+ yard throws | min. 100 attempts 🎯 Matt Ryan

🎯 Joe Burrow

🎯 Justin Herbert pic.twitter.com/os4hMESBxI — PFF (@PFF) December 1, 2021

His accuracy in this department will likely have been skewed somewhat after Sunday’s 30-17 defeat at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Playing on a losing, 5-7 Falcons team has naturally impacted Ryan’s stats and performances, so there are mitigating factors in response to Warner’s complaints.

Ryan Hasn’t Had Much Help

Lousy protection up front or a lack of playmakers at wide receiver. Take your pick when deciding which weakness on the Falcons’ roster has hamstrung Ryan most this season. If you start with a porous offensive line, you need only look at the five sacks surrendered against the Bucs in Week 13.

D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution detailed how the Falcons are on pace to repeat a damaging habit from recent seasons of leaving their primary signal-caller battered and bruised:

After allowing sacks and 11 QB hits against the #GoBucs, the #Falcons are on pace for their fourth consecutive season of allowing 40 sacks or more. In addition to 26 sacks, Ryan has been hit 58 times & hurried on 27 other plays. His times pressured per dropback ratio is 24.8%. pic.twitter.com/dahtCZBrKh — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 7, 2021

None of those numbers make for good reading for people who think Ryan still has a lot left to offer. Injuries have enforced changes on line coach Dwayne Ledford, but it’s also true 2021 draft picks like third-rounder Jalen Mayfield and fourth-round selection Drew Dalman haven’t played to expectations.

The revolving door along the O-line has left Ryan at the mercy of defenses. Many have expressed sympathy for the veteran’s plight, including former Falcons All-Pro defensive end Chuck Smith:

I don’t care who the Qb is. Back up or HOF’er, No protection, No Chance. https://t.co/0zIFKYW52N — Chuck Smith #DrRush “Teacher of Pass Rush” (@chucksmithnfl) December 7, 2021

A lack of solid blocking in front of him isn’t Ryan’s only problem. He’s also throwing to an unconvincing group of receivers. The decision to trade Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans during the offseason removed Ryan’s go-to guy, while Jones’ heir apparent, Calvin Ridley, is still taking time away to address his mental health.

It’s little wonder many, including Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, believe finding a premium wide receiver should be the Falcons’ priority in the 2022 draft. Knox named USC’s Drake London as the ideal target for a team bereft of sure-handed, field-stretching talent.

Ryan will have to make do with what he has between now and the draft. To compound matters, the quarterback revealed on Wednesday he’s been dealing with a little bit of pink eye, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

It’s hardly ideal preparation for facing NFC South rivals the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Panthers have helped themselves to 32 sacks this season, so Warner could be left viewing more frustrating tape from Ryan.