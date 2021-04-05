Falcons Have Discussed Trading No. 4 Pick: Report

The Atlanta Falcons hold the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft this year, a prime spot to either trade up or down.

The Falcons already have their starting quarterback in Matt Ryan, so there’s no need for them to leapfrog up, however, they could be planning a move back.

And according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer in his “Monday Morning Quarterback” column, the Falcons are open to the idea of trading their No. 4 pick and have been in talks with teams about that.

#Falcons have had "exploratory talks" with teams about trading the 4th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, via @AlbertBreer ATL might stay to take their future QB or draft a top talent like Kyle Pitts but it's logical teams outside the top 10 targeting a QB are interested in #4 pic.twitter.com/E0K6e71g4N — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 5, 2021

At the moment, Breer thinks the Falcons will stay at No. 4 and draft a quarterback, but with many holes to fill on its roster, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them make a move to acquire more draft capital.

“My guess has been that the Falcons will stick at No. 4 and take a quarterback because I don’t think they want to count on picking that high again and this happens to be a really strong year at the position,” Breer said in his MMQB column. “But I do know they’re open to the idea of trading the pick and have had exploratory talks with other teams on a deal that would have someone else moving up to No. 4.”

Now, don’t expect Atlanta to make a trade weeks before the draft like the San Francisco 49ers did the other week. The highest bidder likely comes forward on draft day, expect them to wait to make a bold move.

It’s also notable to add that the Falcons and 49ers discussed a trade.

Who Could the Falcons Be Trading Back For?

With three quarterbacks, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Mac Jones, expected to go off the boards first, Atlanta will have plenty of other talent to choose from outside the QB position.

However, there are several other teams, such as the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos, who will be looking to draft a quarterback. It would only make sense for the Falcons to get the best of both worlds by trading back for another need and adding to their nine picks.

Kyle Pitts is a name that’s been linked to the Falcons on multiple occasions.

According to Associated Press writer and Eagles insider Rob Maaddi, he is “hearing Atlanta has interest” in drafting Florida Gators tight end, Kyle Pitts with their No. 4 overall pick.

This is no surprise as the Falcons certainly could use another receiving tight end alongside Hayden Hurst.

The Falcons attended Pitts’ Pro Day last week.

Pitts is Consider the Draft’s Unicorn

Pitts absolutely dominated the competition in an unusual 2020 season, catching 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games.

While Falcons GM Terry Fontenot was in Baton Rouge at LSU’s Pro Day, head coach Arthur Smith was in Gainsville watching Florida’s star tight end Kyle Pitts in action.

Pitts, unofficially, ran a 4.44 40-yard dash, which is considered unusual for his size at 6-foot-five and 245 pounds. Following his outstanding performance, Pitts said he believes the Falcons are “pretty interested” in him and have reportedly had “multiple” Zoom meetings with Pitts and spoke again today to plan and “talk on Zoom again in the future.”

Pitts’ head coach at Florida, Dan Mullen, would describe him as a unicorn.

“His ability to create matchup problems (is what makes Pitts standout in this draft),” Mullen said via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I think he’s an elite wide receiver and I think he’s an elite tight end. When you’re that, that’s what causes the problem of what personnel grouping that you’re in, who you’re going to match up against him.

“I was in a meeting one day, and some guy came up and said he’s kind of like a unicorn. The only way you can defend a unicorn is with another unicorn. If you don’t have a unicorn on defense, you have a problem.”

Maybe that’s who the Falcons are eyeing, maybe not. There’s also Penei Sewell, Ja’Marr Chase, Patrick Surtain II, and Justin Fields to think about as well.

