Ex-Falcons TE Ready to Show Atlanta What He’s ‘Capable Of’

The Atlanta Falcons (3-3) are set to meet a take on Cincinnati (3-3) this Sunday, where they will meet a familiar face in Bengals’ tight end, Hayden Hurst.

Prior to signing with Cincy, Hurst spent two years with the Falcons. Once his contract was up, the club chose not to re-sign him, which is how he ended up a Bengal.

Now, he’s ready to show his former team what they’re missing out on.

“I know what I’m capable of doing,” Hurst said on Thursday, October 20 via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “I just didn’t think I got to show everything in Atlanta. That’s why it’s kind of been fun coming here and creating chemistry with Joe [Burrow] and all these guys. Having the coaches believe in me, it’s been cool.”

Hurst joined the Bengals after they lost starting tight end C.J. Uzomah, who signed with the New York Jets in the offseason.

Atlanta Ultimately Replaced Hurst With Kyle Pitts

After Atlanta’s starting tight end Austin Hooper left for Cleveland in 2020, the Falcons fully invested in the former Ravens’ tight end and sent a second-round and a fifth-round pick to Baltimore in exchange for Hurst and a fourth-round selection.

Hurst was the Falcons’ No. 1 option at tight end until he was replaced by rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, whom Atlanta drafted at No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hurst finished the 2021 season catching 26 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. And before losing his place to Pitts, Hurst had recorded 571 yards and six touchdowns on 56 receptions.

If there was one thing that he wishes he could have gotten from Atlanta during his time there, it was simply more playing time last fall.

“It’s never been from like a selfish place where it’s like, ‘I think I deserve 80 catches and a thousand yards,'” Hurst said. “I know my abilities can help a team win so I’ve always wanted to contribute. I just haven’t had that opportunity until I got here.”

The Bengals have already made his wishes come true as Hurst has already been targeted 31 times through just six weeks, which is more than last season’s total of 30 targets.

Over a total of 63 career games, Hurst has caught 148 career passes on 212 targets for 1,482 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Hurst Threw Jab At Falcons Following His New Deal

Hurst signed a one-year deal with Cincy back in March

Shortly after, he addressed Cincy’s local media where he said “he’s happy to be with a franchise that values him. Said joining QB Joe Burrow was a no-brainer,” via ESPN’s Ben Baby.

New Bengals TE Hayden Hurst said he’s happy to be with a franchise that values him. Said joining QB Joe Burrow was a no-brainer. pic.twitter.com/0EB3geFG3R — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) March 18, 2022

Hurst added, “The Atlanta thing didn’t really work out like I was told it was going to.

It’s interesting since this isn’t the first time a former player has thrown the Falcons franchise under the bus.

When backup quarterback Kurt Benkert was released, he also opened up about how the club treated him poorly.

Unfortunately, in this business, it’s normal but both former Falcons seem to be thriving in their new homes.