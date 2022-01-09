Insider Shuts Down Matt Ryan Trade Rumors

Matt Ryan trade rumors have been shut down, for now.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith “has made it clear” that he wants Ryan as his quarterback for the 2022 season, according to NFL insider Chris Mortensen.

Anyone trying to move Matt Ryan to Pittsburgh as Ben Roethlisberger’s successor can put that speculation to rest.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith wanted Ryan to return when he took the job & he has made it clear to owner Arthur Blank and GM Terry Fontenot that Ryan is his QB for 2022 — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 9, 2022

Big Ben Calls It Quits

Most, if not all, of the Matt Ryan rumors, have him landing in Pittsburgh next season as Big Ben’s successor.

With longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger set to throw in the towel after this season, the Steelers will be on the hunt for a starting quarterback. And with the 2022 QB class looking weaker than last year, it looks like the Steelers will be targeting a seasoned veteran instead, which is why Ryan has been linked to Pittsburgh.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler was one of the first analysts to stir up the idea of Ryan to Pittsburgh.

“Pittsburgh is part of the projection because, assuming Roethlisberger retires, the Steelers could look the veteran route,” Fowler said. “The Steelers aren’t big on rebuilds, and it’s hard to envision them giving up several first-round picks for a quarterback. They draft well. Ryan getting released would cost them nothing more than a new contract.”

Fowler’s idea of Ryan getting released is more of an NFL fairytale as it would not be that easy on Atlanta’s end.

Why the Falcons Wouldn’t Release or Trade Matt Ryan

Ryan sign a $150 million contract extension back in 2018, which makes moving on from him financially difficult.

If Atlanta decided to release or trade Ryan before the June 1 deadline, they would take a $40.5 million cap hit in dead money for 2022 and would save just $8.1 million, per Spotrac. However, waiting until after June 1, the Falcons would save $23.8 million next season but still carry over $24.9 million and $15.6 million in dead money for 2022 and 2023.

Trading him might seem like a good option, but the trade partner would have to take on the cap hit. Another option would be for the Falcons to extend Ryan’s contract in order to create some cap room to sign some better talent––and we have seen first-hand this season what it’s like without an offensive line or various top-tier receiving weapons.

Not to mention that the Falcons would need someone at least ten times better than Ryan to fill his void, considering he’s far from the reason that the Falcons are in the position they are in right now.

With Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley out of the picture, along with a lackluster offensive line, the Falcons don’t have the talent surrounding Ryan that they need in order to succeed. Of course, Ryan isn’t what he used to be, but he’s still performing at a high level at 36-years-old with limited target options and a very short window to get rid of the ball before he is sacked.

Heading into Week 18, Ryan has thrown for 3,752 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with a 67.4 percent completion rate through 16 games. This kind of production is still worth keeping around and instead, turning the focus to building around him.

