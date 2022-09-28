NFL Legend John Abraham Reveals Why He Chose Falcons Over Seahawks Trade

Nearly a decade ago now, John Abraham was among the top pass rushers in the NFL until a severe concussion, that could have been deadly, ultimately ended his career.

But, thankfully, he lives to tell ALL about his incredible 15-year tenure in the league.

In part I of a recent interview on “The Behind the Mask Podcast”, Abraham got brutally honest about his trade to the Atlanta Falcons––and it’s hilarious.

Abraham on Arthur Blank: ‘One of the Smoothest Dudes Ever’

Abraham, a former 13th overall pick by the New York Jets out of South Carolina in 2000, spent five seasons with the Jets before looking for a new home.

At the same time, the Jets had already reached a trade agreement with the Seattle Seahawks, who were willing to give up their first-round, 31st overall pick, but Abraham had zero interest in playing for Seattle.

“Agent called. He was like, look, Atlanta wants to look at you. I said, ‘make it happen,’ But he’s like, ‘no, john, it’s like a million and a half less.’ I said, ‘Seattle, Atlanta. Seattle, Atlanta. . .Cuz make it happen,'” Abraham said. “I said, ‘I live in South Carolina. Yeah, right there. Do you understand how much money I had to pay for my mom to come to New York, bro, Make that happen?'”

It wasn’t too long before Abraham was on a flight to Atlanta to meet with Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank.

“By the time we got to Atlanta, Arthur Blank came out one of the smoothest dudes ever,” Abraham said. “Man, you ever seen somebody smell like money and look like money? Like I dunno who made that song, but they must have been around Arthur Blank.”

He then joked, “I told my sister, ‘now you can take one for the team.'”

Abraham Roasts Jets Owner Woody Johnson

Coming from the Jets franchise owned by Woody Johnson to eating dinner with the co-founder of Home Depot was quite a change for Abraham.

“I’m nervous as hell because I ain’t never seen anybody look like this,” Abraham said. “Think about it. I went from Woody Johnson to Arthur Blank. And if anybody know y’all, Google it. You’ll see the swag is on a different level.”

Abraham went on to order the same thing as Blank at dinner and Blank even let him take his car for the evening to check out Atlanta.

“I ain’t knew nothing about Atlanta, man. But it was just so much love. And so that day, you know, I said, I’m good. I’m coming here, man. I love it here. I mean that was all it took––just that respect from an owner coming face to face and talking to you like this one, you know, you’re important. I had barely seen Woody Johnson. I don’t think Woody even knew my name.”

In a three-way rade back in 2006, Atlanta sent its first-round choice, the 15th pick overall, to Denver, for the Broncos’ first-round choice, No. 29 overall. The Falcons also received a third-round selection in 2006 and a fourth-rounder in 2007. Atlanta then shipped the 29th pick from Denver to the New York Jets in exchange for Abraham, a three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher at the time.

