NFL Rumors: Falcons Julio Jones Being ‘Discussed’ as Trade Option

With the 2020 season nearing the end, rumors are heating up and some may be more true than others, including a potential blockbuster trade featuring Falcons veteran star Julio Jones.

According to ESPN NFL writer and insider Jeremy Fowler, Jones has been “discussed” as a potential trade piece for this offseason.

This would be wild. What team do you wanna see Julio on? ⏬ pic.twitter.com/b7ztmir0su — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 30, 2020

It makes sense as to why Jones would be up for discussion in trade talks as the Falcons enter a re-building season by hiring a new GM and head coach. With big changes coming, anything is possible.

Jets As A Possible Landing Spot for Jones Trade

Bleacher Report’s Tyler Brooke broke down potential landing spots for Jones and the Jets made this list, as they have been connected to Jones trade rumors for quite some time.

While the Jets clearly need a quarterback, they could use a heavy facelift to their wideout position as well.

Books details a possible trade package:

The Jets will have two first-round picks, including the No. 2 overall selection, where they could either draft their next franchise quarterback or give current QB Sam Darnold some help on the offensive line or at wide receiver. Assuming they don’t take a receiver, they have enough draft capital that they could make a move for Jones without sacrificing their long-term rebuild. Along with two first-round picks, the Jets have the highest projected cap space for 2021 at around $81.6 million. They could give up the first-round pick they acquired from the Seattle Seahawks to trade for Jones while still drafting either another offensive tackle or a new quarterback at No. 2 overall. The offense could look entirely different with a No. 1 receiver, a top draft pick and potentially a new head coach to replace Adam Gase.

Of course, there is a lot to consider revolving around Jones’s contract and the fact that he turns 32-years-old this season. Jones hasn’t played the Falcon’s last four games due to a hamstring injury that happened in Week 1, which means he doesn’t heal like he used to.

A Look At Jones’s Contract

The Falcons’ 7x Pro Bowler has a $66 million dollar contract that runs through 2023, and if the Falcons were to release him, they would still owe him up to $31 million.

Over the next three years, Jones with cap numbers look like $23.050 million, $19.263 million, and $19.263 million. Come 2022, however, it wouldn’t cost as much to let him go.

In nine games, Jones will finish the 2020 season with 51 catches for 771 yards and three touchdowns.

Looking back in 2019, however, Jones proved he was still in his prime after he took over Jerry Rice’s record in receiving yards having 12,000 in less than 17 games. He finished 2019 reeling in 99 catches for 1,394 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

It’s obvious his hamstring played a big role in his production this season, but when he is 100% healthy, Jones is unstoppable and still has juice left in him.

