Julio Jones Gets New Number with Titans After Refusing No. 11

Late Tuesday afternoon senior ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news that former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones will wear No. 2 with the Tennessee Titans.

Virtually simultaneously, the Titans confirmed the news …

Looking forward to the future ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/6PI4h8aKCJ — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 8, 2021

… while also reminding fans that Jones—who wore No. 11 during his ten seasons with the Falcons—turned down new teammate A.J. Brown’s offer to take No. 11 from him.

#11 until I retire . I tried to give it up and he wouldn’t take it . Respect 🤝 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) June 8, 2021

Why Not No. 8?

Some observers expected that Jones was going to choose to wear No. 8, the number he wore in college at Alabama between 2008 and 2010.

For what it’s worth, the Titans already have a No. 8, which is being worn by rookie undrafted free agent punter James Smith, though that hardly seems like an impediment to Jones claiming that number.

Anyway, the prospect of wearing No. 8 excited many Titans fans, some of whom are itching to repurpose their old Marcus Mariota jerseys.

I will always have a very very special place in my heart for Marcus Mariota, but believe me, I will be repurposing my 8 jerseys in no time. Fingers crossed Lio is repping 8. #TitanUP — Paul Caudill (@pcdilla) June 6, 2021

Mariota—the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft—wore No. 8 for the five seasons he played for the Titans (2015-19), having since moved on to the Las Vegas Raiders, where the veteran quarterback wears the same number.

Twolio Jones?

Meanwhile, if social media is any indication, Titans fans are pumped about Julio Jones wearing No. 2.

Fans were quick to suggest that Julio now be referred to as Twolio Jones, which seems like a love or it hate it moniker, one that may or may not catch on in Nashville and elsewhere in Tennessee.

TWOlio Jones … Sorry. Had to get that off real quick. https://t.co/mSYgBdx8kK — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) June 8, 2021

As for the reasoning behind choosing No. 2, Jones has not yet explained the decision.

“It may not be this simple, but 1 + 1 does equal 2,” noted the Titans in their official announcement.

A.J. Brown: ‘The Sky is the Limit’ for the Titans Offense

Now Jones and the Titans must do the hard work to realize the potential of an offense that possesses a scary set of weapons in quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry (the 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year), plus Jones and fellow wide receiver A.J. Brown.

“We have to put the work in first,” Brown said after the trade between the Falcons and Titans came to light on Sunday. “We can’t just be the best team on paper. We have to put the work in and get the chemistry going, feed off each other, and hold each other accountable.

“The sky is the limit for the offense. It is all up to us,” he concluded.

