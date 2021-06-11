Ex-Falcons’ Julio Jones Opens Up About Trade to Titans

On Thursday, former Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wide receiver, Julio Jones, addressed the media for the first time since being traded to the Tennessee Titans. The difference? Jones knew he was LIVE this time.

Atlanta trading Jones was inevitable and in the works for two years. This offseason happened to be perfect timing to do so as the Falcons were officially in cap “hell,” so letting go of Jones to clear up some cap space was a business move they needed to make.

“Yeah, that’s me and the Falcons we have an agreement at the end of the day,” Jones said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We discussed everything. We just made the decision. It was just cut and dry. There was nothing toward football. It’s business. So, you just had to accept whatever happens, happens. Like I said, it was a mutual agreement on it. We just split up.”

Along with Jones, the Titans got a 2023 sixth-round pick and sent a 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round pick to the Falcons.

Jones said the trade was hard for him and thanked the Falcons for giving him the opportunity to showcase his talent, but it was time to move on.

“Being here at the Titans, I love it,” Jones said. “I’m very excited to be a part of this organization. Just the team camaraderie, just the whole atmosphere and everything here, just feels like when I was in college at the University of Alabama. It’s amazing here. That’s where I’m at right now. Had a great day today. Just finishing the workout. I’m excited about being here.”

Julio Jones on why he was excited to join the #Titans + a message of gratitude to the #Falcons. pic.twitter.com/kR4CiOkwQ5 — AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) June 10, 2021

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Jones Claims Dan Quinn Had Nothing to Do With His Departure

The Falcons originally selected Jones with the sixth overall choice in 2011 where he has spent the past 10 seasons. Former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and Jones developed a special bond over the years but claims his firing had nothing to do with his desire to leave.

“No, no,” Jones said. “It wasn’t (anything) to do with Dan Quinn or the firing of Dan Quinn or anything like that. It was just that, like I said, we came to an agreement. We made the decision, and we are here now. I’m here in Nashville. I’m excited to be here. Expect big things from us just by our effort and the way we are going to play the game.”

He leaves Atlanta behind as the Falcons’ franchise leader in receptions (848), receiving yards (12,896) and yards per game (95.5). With 10 years of experience, Jones has recorded 848 catches, 12,896 yards, 60 touchdowns and 15.2 yards per catch.

Jones Has Message for Those Concerned About His Health

Last season, Jones was limited to nine games with a hamstring injury and thinks he came back from the first injury too soon, which ultimately resulted in his production decline. Now that he has had time to rehab and rest, he’s confident that there is plenty left in the tank.

“For those questioning my health, stay tuned,” Jones said.

Prior to last year, Jones had only missed four games over the previous six seasons and played through several injuries, so last season not a norm for the future Hall of Famer.

Jones practiced with the Titans for the first time on Thursday and looked to be back to his healthy self.

Julio Jones looked really good from what we were able to see today… from footwork, to cuts, catches…everything looked crisp 💯 #Titans pic.twitter.com/9GfFMvfzi0 — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) June 10, 2021

READ NEXT: