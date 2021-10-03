Falcons Injury Update: Key Defender Goes Down vs. Washington

Atlanta Falcons‘ nickel back Isaiah Oliver went down early in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Following a hit on Washington’s running back J.D. McKissic, Oliver hobbled off very slowly to the sidelines with the help of trainers and was soon carted off.

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reporter that Oliver was doubtful to return with a knee injury.

Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver DOUBTFUL to return with a knee injury. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 3, 2021

Looks of frustration on #Falcons corner Isaiah Oliver's face as he was carted off the field with a knee injury. He's out for the game. Caught by @bkfox5sports pic.twitter.com/4nedbGuUcR — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) October 3, 2021

Oliver was officially ruled out at the half with the Falcons holding a 17-13 lead.

Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver now OUT with a knee injury. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 3, 2021

Rookie corner/kick returner Avery Williams replaced Oliver at nickel.

Oliver Is On the Rise Since Switching to Nickel

Prior to this season, Oliver has not lived up to the hype since the Falcons took him in the second round of the 2018 draft.

But since Oliver has switched from playing outside corner to the inside, he’s been one of the key playmakers in Atlanta’s secondary.

Head coach Arthur Smith credits Pees and defensive backs coach Jon Hoke for his overall improvement.

“It’s really Dean and Hoke,” Smith said during Sept. 27’s press conference. “They kind of had a vision for him, where they thought he could play. Really it was the same role that Logan Ryan had for Dean and Vrabes [Mike Vrabel] in Tennessee, and Zay’s taken that on and he’s smart, he’s instinctual. If you’re going to play the nickel in this defense you’ve got to be a willing tackler too.”

After playing the best game of his career against the New York Giants in Week 3, Pro Football Focus gave Oliver a grade of 90.2. And while Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker received a higher grade of 92.7, he played just five snaps compared to Oliver’s 57 snaps.

*Check back for Oliver’s injury update at the end of the game.

