Kyle Pitts Hints at Jersey Change After Falcons Land QB Kirk Cousins

After months of speculation on what the Atlanta Falcons would decide to do this offseason for a quarterback, that decision quickly ended at the start of free agency. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has agreed to a four-year, $180 million contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Cousins wears No. 8, the same number that Kyle Pitts wears. Moments after the deal was announced, Pitts took to X and hinted at a potential number change.

Could he be going back to No. 84? That’s what number the highly touted tight end wore when he was at the University of Florida.

Who gets to keep 8 🤔 ? — Kyle Pitts👑 (@kylepitts__) March 11, 2024

Oftentimes, veteran players pay for their jersey number, so it’ll be interesting to see if Cousins does that with Pitts.

Encouraging Day for the Falcons After a few seasons of falling short of expectations, the Atlanta Falcons look to get back to the top. This once proud franchise has an opportunity to be one of the better teams in football next season after signing a quarterback who can help their young talent succeed. It’s easy to look ahead, but the Falcons have a legitimate chance to win the NFC South. In fact, they might even have an argument to be the clear favorite heading into the season. Adding a quarterback was a necessity and not only did they do that, they did it with the best available quarterback on the market. Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah had the following to say about losing his franchise quarterback, according to Nick Shook of NFL.com. “After significant and positive dialogue with Kirk and his representatives, we were unable to reach agreement on a contract that fits the short and long-term visions for both Kirk and the Minnesota Vikings. “Kirk holds a special place in Vikings history, and we appreciate his leadership and contributions to the team and the Minneapolis-St. Paul community over the past six seasons. We wish him, his wife, Julie, and their children all the best.” Cousins spent six seasons as the Vikings starter, throwing for over 4,000 yards in every season that he was healthy besides 2019.

This Could Be the Season Kyle Pitts Breaks Out

The decision to sign Cousins benefits the entire roster, but Pitts finally has a chance to get targets from a legitimate quarterback.

Pitts hasn’t played with a quarterback of his caliber during his three-year career. While the former No. 4 pick hasn’t played his best football, posting a 356-yard season in 2022 and a 667-yard with 3-touchdown season in 2023, he has an opportunity to show the league he’s as good as he was expected to be.

Doing so will make the Atlanta Falcons an even better team.

Jason Katz of Pro Football Network wrote about the potential between the two.

“Pitts was once considered the greatest tight-end prospect of all time. He had over 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie. With Cousins, Pitts has a legitimate shot to finish as the overall TE1. I know that may sound like hyperbole, but if the talent is there, Cousins is the key to unlocking it.”