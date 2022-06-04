Falcons Record-Breaker Explains Where He Must Improve

There wasn’t much Kyle Pitts didn’t do right for the Atlanta Falcons as a rookie. The tight end who was selected fourth overall in the 2021 NFL draft, took both franchise and league by storm.

Pitts more than justified his draft status by putting his name all over the Falcons’ record books. He set the franchise mark for yards by a tight end in a single season, surpassing the 930 posted by Tony Gonzalez in 2012. Another franchise record followed, receiving yards by a rookie, 1,026, exceeding the tally amassed by Julio Jones back in 2011.

Multiple records and a Pro-Bowl berth in his maiden season prove Pitts is destined for stardom, but he’s not going to rest on his laurels. Instead, the most dynamic player on the Falcons’ offense will work one on particular thing he’s sure will make him even better in Year 2.

Pitts Identifies Area Ripe for Improvement

Speaking to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (h/t CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin), Pitts outlined where and how he can improve: “Mentally, I’m trying to get better. There’s always room for improvement. The mental, trying to dissect coverage faster … The mental side helps you play faster, just knowing what the defense is going to do.”

The possibility of Pitts playing faster should frighten the life out of every defense on the Falcons’ schedule for 2022. A swifter Pitts will mean even more big gains, something he made a speciality last season, according to PFF Fantasy Football:

Numbers like those are one reason why head coach Arthur Smith thinks Pitts is “just scratching the surface,” per Tori McElhaney and Scott Bair of the team’s official site.

Smith also explained how the Falcons “know what we’re getting from him.” The knowledge should mean more creative use of perhaps the most flexible athlete at his position in the league.

What makes Pitts special is the wide receiver-like quickness and range of movement he packs into a 6’6″, 245-pound frame. Pitts is so explosive, the Falcons already use him as their primary field-stretcher on the outside, a ploy shown by these numbers from Scott Barrett of Dank Stats and Fantasy Points:

Who was the best outside WR in the NFL last year? Technically it was Kyle Pitts YPRR (Routes Out-Wide) 1 Kyle Pitts (2.95)

2 Deebo Samuel (2.86)

3 Justin Jefferson (2.78)

4 Davante Adams (2.56)

.

43 Travis Kelce (1.55)

.

53 Mike Gesicki (1.41)

.

Last/89 Demarcus Robinson (0.57) — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) May 19, 2022

Pitts has the physical tools, mental application and the right scheme to be even better in his second campaign. Provided an uncertain quarterback situation doesn’t waste his talent.

QB Transition Could Stifle Pitts

It’s all change under center after the Falcons traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts back in March. Now Pitts is left trying to work up a prolific rapport with Ryan’s replacements.

Marcus Mariota was brought in during free agency, but he has a lot to prove after two seasons as a backup for the Las Vegas Raiders. Mariota also lost his starting job with the Tennessee Titans when Smith was offensive coordinator in 2019.

Their checkered history increases the possibility this year’s third-round pick Desmond Ridder will get some work as a starter. A backup and a rookie throwing the passes means it’s likely to be tough sledding for Pitts and the rest of Atlanta’s receivers.

Fortunately, the early signs are at least promising Pitts and Mariota can get on the same page. At least judging by this play from OTAs, highlighted by NFL UK:

Aside from finding his comfort level with new quarterbacks, Pitts is also refining aspects of his game, both mental and physical. Those aspects include how he wins on the inside.

Pitts recently showed off his work from the slot on this route against 2022 second-round pick, linebacker Troy Andersen:

Sort of a tricky angle to judge the amount of separation Pitts created here, but I actually think Andersen did a solid job all things considered. Much like London vs. Terrell, facing Pitts every day will only make Andersen better. https://t.co/61TnGP5LwJ — Daniel Flick (@DFlickDraft) June 4, 2022

Becoming as much of a factor between the numbers as he is outside the hashmarks, will be proof of Pitts’ mental progression. It will also make an already elite tight end tougher to contain.