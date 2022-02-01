Matt Ryan Congratulates Tom Brady for ‘Setting the Standard’

Matt Ryan had his share of battles with Tom Brady, and the Atlanta Falcons‘ starting quarterback probably still doesn’t want to talk too much about Super Bowl LI.

Yet, that didn’t stop Ryan from congratulating Brady after the latter officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, February 1. Brady called time after 22 years and seven Super Bowl titles in the pros, per a lengthy statement released on his social media accounts:

Ryan was soon among those who took a moment to acknowledge Brady’s legacy and impact on the game.

Ryan Wishes Brady Had One Fewer Super Bowl Win

Ryan’s statement, posted on his official Twitter account, applauded Brady for setting the standard among NFL quarterbacks. The face of the Falcons franchise also couldn’t resist making reference to losing a Super Bowl to Brady:

Appreciate you setting the standard for Qb play in this league. I’ve always admired your discipline, dedication, and relentless competitiveness. Wishing you the best in this next chapter. (2/2) — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) February 1, 2022

Leading the New England Patriots back from 28-3 down to beat Ryan and the Falcons in Super Bowl LI is one of the defining moments of Brady’s career. It’s also the most high-profile, as well as surely the most painful loss Ryan suffered against an opponent he could never beat.

Ryan and Brady were regular opponents throughout their careers, even before the latter joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and moved to the NFC South in 2020. In all, they faced each other nine times, and it’s probably fair to say Ryan didn’t particularly enjoy the experience:

Most losses to Tom Brady since 2008 Ryan Fitzpatrick 9

Matt Ryan 8

5 players tied 6 *includes postseason pic.twitter.com/sA5FQ6gRQV — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 5, 2021

Ironically, Brady stepping down has probably done Ryan and the Falcons a huge favor. Atlanta now owns the most stable quarterback situation in the division, something pointed out by Miles Garrett of Fox 5 Sports:

NFC South QBs 1. Matt Ryan

2. Kyle Trask

3. Sam Darnold

4. Taysom Hill The #Falcons dynasty is about to start pic.twitter.com/kY3yBIYVYt — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) February 1, 2022

While Atlanta’s divisional rivals, the Bucs, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers are still searching for solutions under center, Ryan is a proven starter with a winning pedigree. He’ll want to add to that pedigree as the 36-year-old begins to consider his own legacy.

Brady’s Retirement Puts Ryan’s Legacy Into Focus

Ryan has his critics, but few can deny his impact on the Falcons has been positive overall. He arrived as the team’s top draft pick in 2008 and immediately turned the Falcons into winners.

Atlanta went 4-12 in 2007 but jumped to 11-5 and the playoffs in Ryan’s first year. Losing to the Arizona Cardinals meant the Falcons were one and done that postseason, beginning a worrying trend for Ryan’s career.

He’s never been short of wins and gaudy statistics during the regular season. Just look at these numbers posted by NFL on CBS and relayed on the Falcon’s Twitter account:

There’s only problem. Ryan hasn’t been a consistent winner in the postseason. His playoff record is a modest 4-6, according to Pro Football Reference.

The most painful of those defeats is undoubtedly letting a commanding fourth-quarter lead slip against Brady and the Pats in the Super Bowl. That collapse ruined a 2016 season during which Ryan was named league MVP. He’s only been back to the postseason once since then.

There have been other notable playoff failures on Ryan’s watch. Specifically, when the 2010 Falcons wasted homefield advantage and lost to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round.

Ryan needs a championship to cement his legacy. It won’t be easy to achieve because the Falcons are in rebuilding mode under general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith.

Atlanta missed the playoffs with a 7-10 finish, but there’s hope for next season. Ryan should remain a key part of the rebuild, if for no other reason than the significant salary cap hits he’s carrying for the next two years, per Spotrac.com.

Two seasons might be enough to finally get over the hump now Ryan and the Falcons appear to be in the box seat in a division sans Brady.