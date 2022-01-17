Matt Ryan Gets New Blindside Protector in Latest PFF Mock Draft

Matt Ryan needs more help from the Atlanta Falcons‘ offensive line in 2022. That’s an understatement. Ryan needs a lot more help from the men in front of him next season.

Protection issues were the main reason the Falcons’ offense ranked 26th in points and 29th in yards during the 2021 NFL regular season. Ryan took a beating, suffering 40 sacks behind a feeble line that’s weak at almost every starting position.

Fortunately, the Falcons can begin remedying the problem in this year’s draft. General manager Terry Fontenot has been advised to equip Ryan with a new blindside protector in the latest mock draft from a leading analytics site.

Mississippi State Left Tackle Named the Answer to Ryan’s Problems

Pro Football Focus writer Austin Gayle knows how the Falcons can best use the eighth-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He’s sent one of the top three prospects in what he calls a class “rich in offensive tackle talent” to Atlanta.

The player in question is Mississippi State standout Charles Cross. Gayle charted Cross’ improvement this season and described why he’s an upgrade on the Falcons’ tackles: “After earning just a 64.4 PFF grade in 2020, Cross turned in an 86.7 overall grade, 84.9 pass-blocking grade and 87.2 run-blocking grade across 900-plus offensive snaps at left tackle this season. He’s a smooth mover with great mobility for the position, traits Atlanta should chase at the top end of the draft even with their investments in Kaleb McGary and Jake Matthews at either end of the line.”

Owning a lofty grade in pass protection should make Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith sit up and take notice. So should Cross’ performances against the best of the SEC, including National Championship runners-up, Nick Saban’s Alabama.

ESPN Draft analyst Jordan Reid highlighted how well Cross performed against the Crimson Tide back in December:

The Alabama tape from Charles Cross is what a 1st-round OT is supposed to look like. Athleticism, awareness, firm anchor, and very accurate with his hands in pass pro. pic.twitter.com/Vr6M7SiV8j — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) December 14, 2021

Cross could be the answer to giving Ryan more time in the pocket next season, improvement that has to start close to home. Specifically, in an NFC South division loaded with dangerous edge-rushers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers attack quarterbacks with Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett. Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport do the same for the New Orleans Saints, while Brian Burns generates heat with the Carolina Panthers.

It’s a daunting lineup for a classic, not to mention static, pocket-passer like Ryan to face. His statuesque style demands time, something his tackles haven’t provided.

Time for a Refresh at LT

Jake Matthews started every game at left tackle, but the veteran showed signs of slowing down this season. Falcoholic writer Evan Birchfield noted how Matthews’ ratings took a dip:

Top-10 #Falcons PFF Offensive Grades 2021 1. Chris Lindstrom – 84.1

2. Cordarrelle Patterson – 82.0

3. Kyle Pitts – 79.7

4. Matt Hennessy – 77.0

5. Matt Ryan – 75.8

6. Russell Gage – 74.7

7. Jake Matthews – 71.4

8. Lee Smith – 70.1

9. Parker Hesse – 67.4

10. Calvin Ridley – 64.2 — Evan Birchfield (@EvanBirchfield) January 10, 2022

Aside from the numbers, Matthews began to show his age on the field. Like on this play from Week 2’s 48-25 defeat to the Bucs, relayed by Joe Ledyard of the Pewter Report:

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka caught Jake Matthews with a vicious stab-swim for what would have been Sack #1 until Vita Vea ran him over pic.twitter.com/FL4wuJwhK3 — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) September 21, 2021

Matthews will be 30 on February 11, so the Falcons can be forgiven for taking steps to refresh their options at his position. Alternatively, Cross could start his pro career being switched to the right side, where he’d offer an upgrade over Kaleb McGary.

Another option might be to start Cross at left tackle and slide Matthews inside, where he’d replace floundering Jalen Mayfield. The team’s third-round pick a year ago, Mayfield endured a rookie season to forget, allowing 11 sacks, the most of any guard in the league, according to PFF.

Mayfield’s struggles were in stark contrast to the performances of right guard Chris Lindstrom. The latter earned plaudits for the way he kept his quarterback clean in 2021:

An impressive season for Chris Lindstrom 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KsGxRPy0rC — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 13, 2022

Lindstrom is a building block for a stronger offensive line, but he needs better talent around him. Matthews qualifies, even though he’s showing signs of regression. He can still be a serviceable starter in the pros, but two solid players don’t make a great offensive line.

Adding Cross to the mix would go a long way toward ensuring Ryan has an easier time of things during 2022.