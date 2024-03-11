Matt Ryan Reveals What the Falcons Should Do for a Quarterback

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to find their quarterback of the future this offseason. Whether that’s a rookie or a veteran like Kirk Cousins remains to be seen, but the Falcons are in desperate need of a quarterback and should find a solution for that this offseason.

Former Falcons great Matt Ryan appeared on the “Up And Adams Show” with Kay Adams, revealing his opinion on what the team should do this offseason.

“Well, I think you do one of two things. You’re either aggressive and you go get Kirk Cousins or you’re going to have to trade that pick. You’re going to have to trade up if they fall in love with one of these guys at the top of the draft.

“Either way, I think you’ve got to be aggressive if you’re Atlanta. They’re in a position where the roster is too good. They’ve got to go find a guy that can be the point man for them, whether it’s a rookie and they got to trade up or whether it’s going and signing Kirk Cousins.”

.@AtlantaFalcons all-time franchise passing leader Matt Ryan says the team should either sign Kirk Cousins OR trade up in the draft for a QB.@M_Ryan02 @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/n1EW7XcjH3 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 11, 2024

Cousins Has Interest From the Falcons

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on March 11 that Cousins will begin discussions with the Atlanta Falcons when the tampering window opens.

On March 10, she reported the Minnesota Vikings expect to hear about his decision to explore free agency. Russini linked the Falcons and Cousins in her article.

“Minnesota expects to hear Sunday night about Cousins’ decision to explore free agency, multiple league sources confirmed to The Athletic. The NFL’s “legal tampering period” begins Monday, allowing teams to start negotiations with the representatives of free agents.

“Cousins, 35, is expected to have a competitive market that includes the Atlanta Falcons. He is rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon, but since 2018, the year he arrived in Minnesota, he ranks in the top 10 among starting quarterbacks in passing yards, touchdowns, completion percentage and passer rating.”

Everything reported has suggested that there’s an interest from the Falcons side. Unless the Vikings give him an offer that blows the Falcons out of the water, it sounds possible that Atlanta can end up landing the veteran quarterback.

Falcons Are Too Good to Not Land a Quarterback

When Ryan said the team was too talented to not land a quarterback, he hit the situation right on the head.

The Atlanta Falcons are loaded offensively with young, explosive talent. Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson all have star potential. If they were to put a quarterback similar to Cousins in an offense that features those three and others, the Falcons might very well be the best team in their division.

When Cousins is healthy, he’s done nothing but produce at a high level throughout his career. There have been flaws, winning only one playoff game in his career, but there’s something to be said about a quarterback who can constantly throw for over 4,000 yards and 25-plus touchdowns with less than 15 interceptions each season.

The Falcons would be a different team with Cousins, giving them a feared offense. He could be the answer to their problems and make Atlanta the team to beat in the NFC South.