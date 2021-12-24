Matt Ryan Would Fetch 1st-Round Pick From AFC West Team in New Trade Scenario

Matt Ryan’s best years as a starting NFL quarterback may be behind him, but he could still fetch the Atlanta Falcons a first-round draft pick in trade.

That’s according to one ESPN Insider, who has outlined a scenario where the Falcons would send their 36-year-old franchise quarterback to the AFC West. The deal would be dependant on timing, in order to offset Ryan’s huge salary cap hits the next two years and earn the Falcons a first-round selection in 2023.

June 1 Key Date if Falcons Want to Deal

If the Falcons decide to trade Ryan this offseason, the franchise should wait until June 1 2022 to make a deal. It’s the best way to get maximum draft value, according to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell.

He mapped out a list of trade scenarios, based on what decisions the top quarterbacks expected to be available might make. Where it gets interesting for the Falcons is if Russell Wilson stays with the Seattle Seahawks and Aaron Rodgers opts to remain with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers staying put would wreck one of Barnwell’s other scenarios, where the Packers trade the passer to the Denver Broncos. Not being able to do this deal would leave the AFC West team still searching for a veteran quarterback. This is where Ryan could enter the fray.

He’s an option, but only at the right time, per Barnwell: “Landing on Ryan would be a fallback plan for the Broncos, who might think they’re Super Bowl contenders with a good quarterback. For cap reasons, the Falcons probably have to wait to make this trade until after June 1, when they can spread the $40.5 million in dead money they’ll create with a Ryan deal over the 2022 and 2023 caps.”

Waiting would defer what the Falcons could expect to get, but ultimately yield a greater reward: “With that being the case, Denver can’t trade its 2022 first-rounder. If Ryan were dealt before June 1 for picks in the 2022 draft, he would more likely fetch a pick in the 33-to-42 range.”

Mooted Deal Would Make Sense for All Parties

Ryan still has some tread left on the tyres, but this a trade scenario that would benefit all concerned if it became a reality. Primarily, Ryan would join a team better equipped to compete sooner than the Falcons.

The Broncos own a fine defense, two solid pass-catchers in wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Noah Fant, and a potential star, running back Javonte Williams. This is a team desperately in need of more solid play at quarterback, and not just because Teddy Bridgewater is set to be a free agent in 2022.

Ryan would provide an upgrade, even though he’s endured a tough season this year. He’s been sacked 29 times behind a struggling offensive line. Ryan’s taken a beating most weeks, prompting some, including CBS producer Ben Fennell, to express sympathy for the beleaguered veteran:

Despite his issues staying upright and a lack of premier wide receivers to throw to, Ryan has proved he still has an elite arm. Specifically, he’s lost none of his ability to push the ball vertically, according to PFF Fantasy Football:

Highest passer rating on deep throws 20+ yards downfield 🚀 Matt Ryan – 121.3

🚀 Justin Herbert – 121.0 (📸 @AtlantaFalcons) pic.twitter.com/LZZfYOtviC — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 21, 2021

Ryan needs a fresh start, while the Falcons would surely welcome some salary cap relief. They are set to have $13,839,334 worth of space next year, according to Spotrac.com. The same source also reveals Ryan is by far the team’s biggest cap hit, counting for an eye-watering $48,662,500 of 2022’s total.

Freeing up extra space and dollars would allow the Falcons to focus more on bolstering weak areas of the roster. There are plenty of those, including the O-line, wideout and in the pass-rush department. Having an extra first-round pick for 2023 would also allow the Falcons to make do with a low-cost veteran under center next season.

Head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot would then have ample time to extensively scout the potential draftees for ’23 and ensure they select the player best suited to adequately replace Ryan as the franchise quarterback.