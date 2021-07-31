Mike Davis Exposes Falcons’ Madden 22 Ratings in Hilarious Fashion [WATCH]

Despite the disrespect, Atlanta Falcons’ new running back Mike Davis had a little fun presenting the players with their Madden 22 ratings.

Davis took a shot in the dark at his own rating first––giving himself a humbling 75. To his surprise, he was actually an 81.

“There’s no way my Madden rating is 81!”

Madden ratings are in! 🚨@MikeDavisRB reveals them to our guys 😂 pic.twitter.com/0xhQt768vZ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 31, 2021

Davis turned to Atlanta’s No. 1 wideout Calvin Ridley who guessed a score of 85, but he was pleased to learn he rated higher with an 88.

The linebacker group found their way over the Davis next. Deion Jones was quick to say he was a 91 and didn’t handle a rating of 85 well.

“That’s a gag,” Jones said.

Second-year linebacker, Mykaly Walker, was sure he deserved a 70 after ending last season with a 69.

“I ended the year at 69, so as long as I’m in the 70s,” Walker said. “I went down?”

“oooh, I’m a 68? That’s disrespectful.”

Up next top corner A.J. Terrell gave himself an 82.

“I need you to go down some,” Davis told Terrell.

“I can’t go down, that’s disrespectful,” he responded.

*77*

“It’s a starting point, but it’s too low.”

“We have nobody on the team over 90 overall, ” Davis said.

“That’s crazy, that’s disrespectful,” Terrell responded.

Madden Gives Matt Ryan a Top-10 Rating

Davis was absolutely crushed that Madden didn’t give anyone on the team a 90 overall, noting that quarterback Matt Ryan is a future Hall of Famer.

While Ryan didn’t get a 90 rating, he did earn some respect from EA Sports and the Madden NFL football franchise as a top-10 QB.

Ryan was ranked as the game’s No. 10 signal-caller with an 85 overall rating.

Ryan has been working on his speed this offseason, so we’ll see if the new dual-threat QB can bump his score up this season.

Kyle Pitts Receives Highest Rating in Rookie Class

Falcons’ rookie tight end Kyle Pitts respectfully was given the highest rating in this year’s class with an 81.

Below are the rookie ratings revealed thus far:

Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts – 81

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence – 78

Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle – 76

Denver Broncos CB Pat Surtain II – 76

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson – 75

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase – 75

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith – 75

Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell – 75

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance – 74

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields – 74

A rookie hasn’t been given a rating above 80 ahead of the season since Madden 19 was released and Indianapolis Colts’ guard Quentin Nelson received an 83.

Falcons’ former tight end Austin Hooper registered a high of 85 in Madden 20, but Pitts is projected to perform even better than Hoop.

Chiefs’ Travis Kelce leads the TEs with a rating of 99 and 49ers’ George Kittle is not too far behind with a 96. Kittle is a huge fan of Pitts and believes he’ll make tight end history in his first NFL season.