NFL Insider Predicts Falcons Will Draft QB With ‘Mike Vick Vibes’

Matt Ryan isn’t under center any more for the Atlanta Falcons, after his trade to the Indianapolis Colts ended 13 seasons of stability at football’s most important position.

Now the Falcons need a long-term plan to replace the man who helped bring respectability back to the franchise after Michael Vick was suspended in 2007 and subsequently incarcerated for his part in a dog-fighting ring.

Vick had been the most exciting player in the NFL after being drafted first overall in 2001. His rushing and passing exploits helped redefine expectations for the position and turned around a losing franchise.

Over two decades later, the Falcons can draft another quarterback who one NFL insider says has Vick “vibes.” This insider believes Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot won’t force head coach Arthur Smith to make do with stop-gap signing Marcus Mariota.

Instead, the Falcons are tipped to use the eighth-overall pick to take another dual-threat signal-caller. Alternatively, the same insider says the Falcons “love” one more QB in this class, one who has been compared to Tennessee Titans’ starter Ryan Tannehill and could be available after the opening round.

Falcons Tipped to Make ‘Magnetic’ QB a Top-10 Pick

Writing for CBS Sports, Jason La Canfora offered his predictions for how teams in the top 10 of the first round will use their opening picks. Despite the Falcons needing help at wide receiver and along the offensive line, as well as other areas, La Canfora focused on just one position.

He chose Malik Willis, a QB he thinks is reminiscent of the best qualities of Vick: “Would they really make their second-year head coach Arthur Smith – a quarterback guru – wait until Year 3 to actually make a move to land a potential QB of the future? I don’t think so. Willis has Mike Vick vibes in the best way possible, they need a face of the franchise to sell some tickets and create some verve and no one wants to see Marcus Mariota start games for long at this point. Willis will aid their run game immensely from Day One. He has a magnetic personality.”

It’s a decent argument since few can be convinced Mariota is the answer for the long haul. The 28-year-old has regressed since being drafted second-overall by the Titans in 2015, spending the last two seasons as Derek Carr’s backup for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mariota lost his starting job with the Titans to Tannehill on watch of Smith’s watch, when the latter was calling the offense in Tennessee in 2019. While Mariota’s read-option expertise may appeal to Smith, the Falcons’ sideline general will also be well aware of the veteran’s limitations.

Smith and his staff will see the same versatility in Willis’ game. There is room to grow, but as Pro Football Focus highlighted, Willis established himself as a true big-play specialist on the ground and through the air at Liberty:

Out rush RBs & out throw QBs 👀 Malik Willis is the definition on a dual threat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zyzvy3lxJS — PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2022

Having Willis and his enticing, but admittedly raw skill-set sit behind Mariota for a season would be a smart development plan for the Falcons. Putting a rookie this dynamic onto the depth chart would also generate some genuine excitement about the team’s future at a key position.

Such excitement has understandably been in short supply since Ryan was dealt to the Colts for a third-round pick back in March. A failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson preceded Ryan’s exit and only added to the idea the Falcons were getting desperate for new ideas at quarterback.

The franchise needs a new face, so it’s no surprise many mock draft writers, including NBC Sports’ Peter King, believe Willis will hear his named called at No. 8.

Willis makes sense on a lot of levels, but the Georgia native isn’t the only quarterback the Falcons are keen on in this draft, according to La Canfora.

Falcons Enamored With QB Compared to Tannehill

If it isn’t Willis, La Canfora believes the Falcons can find QB help after the first round: “I hear they love Desmond Ridder, and them making a move to grab him later in the draft would not surprise me in the least if they go CB or pass rush here.”

Desmond Ridder is an intriguing option for two reasons. For one thing, he’s a mobile quarterback like Willis, having rushed for 2,180 yards and 28 touchdowns during four seasons at Cincinnati, per Sports Reference.

The other reason Ridder stands out is because he’s drawn comparisons to Tannehill. Those comparisons come from Joe Marino of The Draft Network.

Ridder endorsed such a comparison when he described meeting with the Falcons during the Senior Bowl, per The Falcoholic’s Kevin Knight:

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder confirmed to me that he has met with the #Falcons. Also mentioned that he models his game after Deshaun Watson and Ryan Tannehill, and that one his favorite players is Julio Jones. — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 2, 2022

Smith knows all about Tannehill from their time working together for the Titans. The converted wide receiver is another quarterback who is never afraid to trust his legs to make plays, but Tannehill matured as a passer on Smith’s watch.

If Smith could help Ridder take the same step forward, it would be a coup for the Falcons, who could land a future starting quarterback for less than the cost of a first-round pick. That would surely appeal to a team with a multitude of issues across the roster, including a weak pass rush.

Whichever way they go, there’s ample evidence to suggest the Falcons won’t ignore eligible quarterbacks once the draft begins on Thursday, April 28.