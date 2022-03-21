Former No. 2 Pick Named Falcons ‘Best Option’ to Replace Matt Ryan

Replacing Matt Ryan this offseason isn’t necessarily something the Atlanta Falcons were planning for even a week ago. A lot has happened this past week, though, and the Falcons’ public but ultimately fruitless pursuit of Deshaun Watson has put Ryan’s future in doubt.

There’s also the veteran passer being allowed to explore trade options, with the Falcons even fielding calls about Ryan. Those developments have prompted one NFL insider to recommend a former No. 2 pick in the draft to replace Ryan.

This one-time Heisman Trophy winner is looking for his third franchise, but he has experience working with Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith. The dual-threat quarterback could be the ideal stop-gap starter for 2022 while the Falcons develop a signal-caller from this year’s rookie class.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Smith’s Former Protege Tabbed to Replace Ryan

In his comprehensive look at the remaining options for the league’s QB-needy teams, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell chose Marcus Mariota as the Falcons’ “best option available to start in 2022.”

Barnwell framed the scenario around the chances Ryan will be traded. It’s a possibility, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting contact has already been made with the Falcons:

The #Falcons fielded trade calls the last few days centered around QB Matt Ryan, sources say. Today is a deadline to make a decision, as Ryan will earn a $7.5M roster bonus from ATL if he’s on the roster at 4 pm. It’ll be either a trade or back to ATL, possibly with a sweetener. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2022

While the deadline for a trade involving Ryan is looming, not everybody is convinced a deal will be struck. Barnwell has his doubts because he’s “not sure there’s a team desperate to add the 14-year veteran at the sort of price that might appeal to Atlanta.”

Any swap deal may be difficult to plot, but the Falcons have been willing to let Ryan explore his options. That willingness prompted the team to defer payment of a roster bonus due Ryan from Friday, March 18 to Tuesday, March 22, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Just a reminder: Falcons and Matt Ryan agreed to push back the $7.5 million roster bonus due to the Atlanta QB today until Tuesday, giving Ryan four extra days to vet his trade options, per sources. pic.twitter.com/VzZBL9S4q5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Of course, that decision was also more than partly motivated by the Falcons waiting for Watson to choose his next team. The now former Houston Texans quarterback was choosing between the Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns.

Watson eventually chose the latter, leaving the Falcons in limbo at football’s most important position. Barnwell believes Mariota could solve that uncertainty, if only temporarily, based in part on his time with Smith when the latter was offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans in 2019: “Mariota was benched that season for Ryan Tannehill, so the partnership wasn’t exactly the stuff of legend, but the free agent has been a capable quarterback and offers a higher floor than any of the other remaining veterans.”

There’s no denying Mariota, who was drafted second overall by the Titans in 2015, would add a different dimension to Atlanta’s offense. Mariota spent the 2021 season backing up Derek Carr for the Las Vegas Raiders, but he’s still a legitimate threat as a runner, evidenced by career tallies of 1,574 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Mariota would be a band-aid for the Falcons because Barnwell’s primary choice is for the franchise to select Liberty’s Malik Willis eighth overall in the 2022 NFL draft. The rookie could then sit for a season while the Falcons get ready to go with a younger starter a year later.

It’s a smart idea, but the Falcons’ QB dilemma will ultimately hinge on what Ryan wants next.

Contract Could Scupper Ryan’s Trade Options

Ryan’s contract demands for his next team could scupper any trade options. That’s the view of NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, who revealed what Ryan’s agent expects his client to get:

He wants a new contract. Heard from league sources his agent wants 3 years on a brand, new deal. — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) March 19, 2022

Zierlein was responding to The Falcoholic’s Kevin Knight, who noted how Ryan’s current contract hits could be absorbed by any viable trade partner. The picture would surely change if Ryan and his representatives hit a potential new team with fresh demands.

It’s going to depend on what teams are prepared to part with to land Ryan. He’s 36, but Ryan remains one of the more capable quarterbacks in the league. His arm strength is still above par, as is the ability to read defenses.

Ryan has also earned a reputation for conducting himself well in Atlanta. He’d be an asset for any team in need of stability under center.

Ironically, the Falcons remain in that bracket. Ditching Ryan now would mean resetting ahead of schedule, something that would all but condemn the ’22 season to being a campaign lost in transition.