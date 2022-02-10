Falcons’ Owner Addresses Calvin Ridley’s Future

Atlanta Falcons‘ rising star receiver, Calvin Ridley, took a personal leave of absence in the midst of the 2021 season to focus on his mental health.

At the moment, it’s uncertain whether or not Ridley will return to Atlanta or the NFL at all. However, he has a future in Atlanta––if he wants that.

“We love the young man,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said of Calvin Ridley on Wednesday, February 10 via AtlantaFalcons.com. “He has had a great history in Atlanta. We’d love him to stay in Atlanta. Whether or not he wants to do that — he may decide that he wants a fresh start someplace else. We don’t know that. I don’t know that. I don’t have information to indicate that, but we’ll see how that plays out.

“We’ve been totally supportive in every way that we can be, both emotionally and financially in working with him as well as his agent. We’ll see, but I’m mostly concerned about him as a human being.”

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Ridley’s Week 8 Announcement

After a surprisingly rough start to the season, Ridley made his decision to step away from football to take care of his mental health until further notice.

“These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing,” Ridley wrote on Twitter. “This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future. I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my family for all of their support during this time.”

The following week, the Falcons placed him on the non-football injury list to keep him sidelined for at least three weeks with hopes of a return.

Ridley Comes With A Bargain Price Tag

Despite rumors, it’s still unclear whether or not Ridley really wants a “fresh start” elsewhere or not but he would be an easy sell if so.

Since Ridley didn’t play out the 2021 season entirely, his trade value has gone down significantly, making him a potential bargain for buyers.

Atlanta picked up the option year on Ridley’s rookie contract, which is worth $11.1 million in 2022, according to Spotrac. However, since he was placed on the non-football injury list for the 2021 season, his fourth year can roll over, meaning they will owe him just $1.97 million.

So, the Falcons, or whoever ends up with Ridley next season, will be able to control him until at least 2023 at a bargain price of $13 million. As far as what Atlanta would be getting in return if they do end up trading him…a second, plus a third-round pick have been thrown around in various trade proposals.

In the five games Ridley played in 2021, he caught 31 passes for 281 yards (9.1 average) and 2 touchdowns. Through four NFL seasons, Ridley has recorded a total of 248 catches for 3,342 yards (13.5 average) and 28 touchdowns.

READ NEXT: