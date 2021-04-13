Peter King Breaks Down Falcons’ Thinking Process Heading into Draft

“To be, or not to be, that is the question.” But so is, will the Atlanta Falcons draft a quarterback at No. 4 overall or not?

According to NBC Sports’ longtime NFL reporter, Peter King, the Falcons will only draft a quarterback if a really, really, good one is one the board still.

King breaks down the Falcons’ thinking process heading into the draft in his latest article:

They will not force a quarterback. Lots of people around the league feel they’ll just sit and take Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. That could be pre-draft logical thinking without any real knowledge. The Falcons know they have a perfectly fine quarterback in Matt Ryan (at $23 million, $23.75 million and $28 million owed in cash over the next three years), entering his age-36 year, figuring he’s got several seasons of above-average play left. When I say they won’t force a quarterback, I mean that GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith share this view: They’re not going to enter this draft thinking, “This might be the last year for a while that we’ll be in position to take a good quarterback prospect, so let’s grab one now.” No. They’ll take a quarterback if they love one. Like, really love one. They understand that forcing a quarterback could lead to misery.

King adds that a trade is likely, but only if it “enriches them” but doubts they’ll find one good enough. He also jumps on the wagon of a “transcendent player” like Pitts is tough to turn down.

Falcons Attend Pitts’ Eye-Popping Pro Day

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was in Gainsville last month watching the Florida product in action.

It was obvious Pitts wowed every NFL team representative in the audience as he ran an unofficial 4.44 40-yard dash, which is fairly unusual for a guy his size at 6-foot-five and 245 pounds. Of all the teams, Atlanta might be the one that is most interested, according to Pitts.

He said he believes the Falcons are “pretty interested” in him. In addition to that, the Falcons have reportedly had “multiple” Zoom meetings with the versatile tight end and spoke again following his pro day to plan another Zoom meeting.

For an unusual 2020 season, Pitts reeled in 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games

Pitts Would Be Another Weapon for Ryan

We know Matt Ryan will be leading the Falcons for at least two more seasons, so giving him another weapon to throw to would only be right.

Pitts would bring versatility to Atlanta as a tight end or even a wide receiver which is why he is considered to be the draft’s “unicorn.” It also helps that Smith is a fan of running an offense with two tight ends, so between him and Hayden Hurst, Matt Ryan would have a dream team to work with.

Of course, we can’t forget Pitts would join Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and new backfield addition, Mike Davis.

Trading back to grab Pitts would be ideal, but if it’s too much to ask for, the Falcons would not, whatsoever, be wasting the No. 4 pick on him.