Falcons Players React to Hawks’ Shocking Victory Over 76ers

Atlanta Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan did not make his players pack up their things prior to Game 7 against the 76ers last night. Instead, they had plans to stay in Philadelphia just one more night.

The reasoning? McMillan wanted his players to pack after the win for the Conference Finals.

That was his mindset heading into Game 7 and it worked out in his favor. The Hawks ended the night with a 103-96 upset win over 3X NBA All-Star Ben Simmons and the Sixers.

The Hawks have become quite a postseason surprise as the No. 5 seed after knocking out the fourth-seeded New York Knicks and now, top-seeded 76ers.

In Sunday’s loss, Joel Embiid led the 76ers with a team-high 31 points to go along with 11 rebounds. And for the win, Trae Young struggled in the first but Kevin Huerter picked up his slack and finished with 27 points

With the victory, the Hawks are the first team to make the Conference Finals without an All-Star since the 1994 Pacers, according to Stat Muse.

Atlanta Falcons players took to social media to share their excitement for the big win.

Falcons Players React to Hawks’ Big Win

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett sent the team some fire emojis following their performance.

Offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom was also enthusiastic with a simple “Let’s go!!!” tweet.

And all running back Qadree Ollison had tweet out was ATL for fans to understand.

ATL ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ — Qadree Ollison (@QOllison) June 21, 2021

There’s nothing that screams “Brotherhood” like fullback Keith Smith’s shoutout.

Even rookie cornerback Darren Hall hopped on the Atlanta bandwagon.

But the best of all was Falcons new running back Mike Davis who tweeted throughout the entire game.

LFG MAN !! — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) June 21, 2021

Atlanta sports have been “cursed” for a long time so this was a pleasant surprise.

We needed that — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) June 21, 2021

Davis is a Georgia native so it only makes sense as to why he’s their biggest fan out of all the players. Now, let’s see if he brings that energy with him to the Falcons locker room.

The city has to turn up for the hawks man it’s been 6 years — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) June 21, 2021

The Hawks Advance to The Conference Finals

Now, the Hawks are wheels up to Milwaukee for the Eastern Conference Finals to take on the Bucks with Game 1 tipping off on Wednesday against the Bucks.

The Bucks enter the finals following a Saturday night Game seven overtime thriller that sent the Brooklyn Nets packing.

Here is the schedule:

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fiserv Forum

Game 3: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Game 4: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at State Farm Arena

And the 5-7 if necessary.

Game 5: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Fiserv Forum

Game 6: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at State Farm Arena

Game 7: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Fiserv Forum

Whoever gets to four wins first will advance to the NBA Finals for a ring.

