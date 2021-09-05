Falcons RB Mike Davis Drawing Attention on Twitter [LOOK]

If you don’t already follow Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis on Twitter, well you might want to start. He’s very entertaining and has been tweeting up a storm since joining the Falcons’ squad and it’s hilarious.

Most recently, he tweeted about his daughter who at all of his ice cream drumsticks. But the worst part?––She left the EMPTY box in the freezer.

Daughter ate the last ice cream and left the empty box in the fridge. I just knew it was 1 left . I’m so hurt pic.twitter.com/IzDFLNXV9o — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) September 4, 2021

A few hours later he tweeted again that he might have to cancel their Dave and Busters outing. If you don’t already know, Davis loves Dave and Busters (and his ice cream).

Was supposed to go to Dave and busters tonight . I might cancel because she ate my ice cream 🤬 — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) September 4, 2021

Of course, fans chimed in and made the conversation even better.

Man @MikeDavisRB really wants ice cream..someone send him some drumsticks pic.twitter.com/Y9lRNq2Gjo — Hondies (@Hondies1) September 4, 2021

But the pain from the empty ice cream box didn’t go away overnight. He woke up Sunday morning with it still on his mind.

I’m still sad my daughter ate the last @Drumstick and left the empty box for me to think it’s another one in the box — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) September 5, 2021

Aside from tweeting his feelings, the South Carolina product also trolled his brother James Davis, a Clemson Hall of Famer, after the Tigers lost their preseason opener to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Somebody check on my brother . Mr thunder clemson hall of fame @Only1JamesDavis 😂😂 — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) September 5, 2021

Davis also “hosted” the Falcons’ Madden 2022 ratings which captured his silly side, in case you missed it: Falcons Mike Davis “Hosts” Madden 22 Ratings [WATCH]

Davis Is Set to Be Atlanta’s Lead Rusher

Davis played a big role for the Panthers last season after stepping in for the injured Christian McCaffery as the team’s No. 1 option. The 28-year-old had his best season yet, rushing for 642 yards topped with 373 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

He entered the new league year on March 17th as an unrestricted free agent and the Falcons picked him up.

He is the young brother of James, who played at Douglass High and Clemson. For four straight seasons (2005-2008), he was the Tigers’ leading rusher. James went on to get drafted by the Browns in the sixth-round 2009.

As for Davis, he was originally drafted in the fourth round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. The 5-foot-9, 221-pound running back has seen action in 65 games and made 22 starts. He has had stints with the 49ers (2015-16), Seahawks (2017-18), Bears (2019), and Panthers (2019-20).

Davis is on tap to enter Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles as Atlanta’s lead back.

Davis Just Wants to Win

The Falcons’ ground game has been non-existent for quite some time and last year it averaged just 3.7 yards per carry on over 409 attempts.

But you can’t put all of the blame on the Falcons’ running backs last season, because it goes much deeper than that––the offensive line.

Second-year player Matt Hennessey, who is set to take over Alex Mack’s starting job at center and rookie Jaylen Mayfield starting at left guard, will play a major key in the production of a successful run game.

While Davis isn’t sure what head coach Arthur Smith’s plan is this season, he knows exactly what his own plan is.

“I just want to come out and win,” Davis told reporters during training camp. “I (am not) really too much pressed for the stats or whatever that comes with. I’m just here to try to make the team better, my teammates better. I just want to win. That’s all that matters.”

