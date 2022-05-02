Falcons Release Veteran RB: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are releasing running back Mike Davis after spending just one season with the veteran, according to a source close to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Schultz added to his report on Monday, May 2, that the move saves the team $2.5 million in cap space.

Falcons Gave Davis a Chance to Play for His Hometown

The Falcons initially signed Davis to a two-year deal ahead of the 2021 season, following his seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Davis, who was expected to be the Falcons’ lead back, ended up losing his starting job to Cordarelle Patterson.

The 29-year-old finished last season starting eight of 17 games, rushing 138 times for 503 yards and three touchdowns while also catching 44 passes for 259 yards and as a score.

Since 2016, the former San Francisco 49ers draft pick has logged 550 career rushes for 2,034 yards and 14 touchdowns, splitting time with the Niners’ Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Falcons.

While he didn’t get to finish out his initial deal, Davis is thankful that the Falcons gave him a chance to play for his hometown team:

“I appreciate everything the falcons did for me,” Davis wrote in a tweet. “I was able to play for my hometown and impact my community. I appreciate the fans and my family.”

The move was expected after Atlanta drafted a new running back out of the 2022 NFL Draft this past weekend.

Falcons Draft a Versatile RB

The Falcons added a youngster to the backfield over the weekend in fifth-round pick (No. 151 overall) BYU running back Tyler Allgeier.

Allgeier comes to Atlanta following back-to-back seasons where he notched over 1,000 rushing yards. He currently owns the fifth-most rushing yards and second-most career touchdowns in BYU history.

His best season yet came last fall when he logged a single-season record of 1,601 yards, 1,606 yards and 23 touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry, while adding 28 catches for 199 receiving yards as a junior in 2021.

Similar to the Falcons’ third-round pick, linebacker/running back Troy Andersen, Allgeier brings versatility to Atlanta on both sides of the ball and is also a tough block having played linebacker during the 2019 season.

Andersen’s focus is now at linebacker while Allegeier’s remains at running back but having versatility is a huge upside for both parties as the Falcons favorite those kinds of players on their 53-man roster.

“The Falcons are getting a fantastic football player and an incredibly humble and hardworking teammate with the physical versatility and football IQ to contribute in many different ways,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said via KSL.com. “He is the kind of person who will always succeed and improve. I am excited for Tyler. I look forward to following his NFL career.”

Allgeier joins a crowded, not to mention older, running back group led by Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison and Damien Williams.

