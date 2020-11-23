Saints Coach Sean Payton Savagely Trolling Falcons Goes Viral

With Drew Brees headed to injured reserve, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton had a tough decision to make ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons.

Would he start interception king, Jameis Winston, or the third-string 30-year-old, Taysom Hill, who had yet to see his first NFL career start?

Payton decided on starting Hill after giving him most of the snaps during practice in preparation for the big rivalry matchup.

How Roddy White’s Tweet Backfired

When this was announced, NFL fans laughed across Twitter along with ex-Falcons star Roddy White, as they thought this would be an easy game for Atlanta to win now.

Well, it backfired.

White tweeted, “Saints about to get whip trying us with taysom hill at qb we about to snack them.”

He didn’t even capitalize Hill’s name.

With Hill at QB, the Saints held the Falcons to just one touchdown with a score of 24-9 to win the game.

Hill completed 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards and rushed 10 times for 51 yards with two scores and his 78 percent completion rate ranked the seventh-highest for a quarterback making his first debut.

After the win, Payton found White’s tweet and simply retweeted it. NFL insider, Ian Rapoport, pointed out the savage trolling Payton did.

Not The First Time Payton Trolled Atlanta

Payton is actually really good at subtly roasting Atlanta as he had trolled them before the season even started.

In the offseason, Atlanta unveiled their new uniform design for the first time in the past 17 years.

Payton chimed in on the “fresh” look.

Impressive — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) April 9, 2020 Payton simply replied “Impressive” and it was clearly supposed to be a joke. An Atlanta fan tried to stand up for the team, chirping at Payton for watching Netflix and eating ice cream for three days like a bad breakup after the Saints lost in the 2019 postseason.

While that Tweet has been deleted, Payton’s comment back has not.

The coach replied in what looked like jibberish but it wasn’t…..

2 musts…Oceans

8 and definitely

Tiger King

One other that is

3rd would be HBOs

Houston we have a problem. — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) April 9, 2020

It really says “28 to 3” in reference to when the Falcons blew their lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Don’t mess with Payton on Twitter.

Brees Expected to Be Out Three Weeks

As long as Bree is out, Hil will be the starting quarterback for New Orleans.

While reports are saying Brees will miss just three weeks, it could be a lot longer than that since he has 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung. Three weeks is just the minimum a player will be out once listed on the injured reserve.

With the Saints record at 8-2, they are en route to the NFC playoffs, as long as Hill can perform well.

The next few games should be a breeze for Hill as the Saints take on the Broncos, the Falcons again, and then the Eagles.

And if he does perform well, then he has a chance to be the future of New Orleans since Brees is set to turn 42 and is close to retirement, and Hill’s contract extends into 2021.

