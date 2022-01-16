CFL Champ Makes NFL Dreams Come True, Signs With Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have now signed three former Canadian Football League players this week and worked out one more.
The three new CFL faces include cornerback DeAundre Alford, receiver/tight end Brayden Lenius and cornerback/kick returner Corey Ballentine.
But the one we’ll dive deeper into is Dee Alford.
Like most, if not all CFL players, Alford’s dream was to make it to the NFL––specifically to play for the Falcons.
In fact, in April of 2019, the Georgia native tweeted at the Atlanta Falcons’ official Twitter account and said, “I’m out next year if you still need a corner!” He attached a video of himself making an interception as well.
The Falcons didn’t sign Alford in 2020, let alone pay any attention to the tweet they mentioned him in––until they signed him on January 10, 2022, to a future/reserve contract.
The Falcons finally responded to Alford’s tweet on January 12 by quote tweeting it with this message:
“DB Dee Alford spoke this into existence in 2019. Now he’s signed a reserve-future contract with us.”
Alford Turned His Dream Into a Reality
Alford, 24, joins the Falcons squad following a very impressive 2021 season with the Winnipeg BlueBombers.
He helped the Bombers secure a back-to-back Grey Cup championship this past season and led the team with four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also finished the year recording 48 tackles and a forced fumble through 14 games.
Prior to joining the CFL, Alford played at a small NCAA Division II school, Tusculum University. The five-foot-eleven, 175-pound DB racked up 140 tackles, 10 interceptions and a school record of 40 pass break-ups.
His journey to the NFL hasn’t been an easy one…but he could not be more blessed to finally be given a chance to prove himself.
Alford shared this message with his Twitter followers:
Since I first touched a football at age 7, my dream was to make it to the NFL. Through the pain, blood, sweat and tears I preserved. I want to take this time to give All thanks to God. Without God none of this would be possible. I would also like to give thanks to my parents, family peers & BlueBomber Nation for always being there when I needed them most. With that being said I will be continuing my Professional Football career with the Atlanta Falcons. Dreams do come true #RiseUP
Falcons Sign 17 Other Reserve/Futures Contracts
Alford is one of a total of 18 other players who signed reserve/future contracts with the Falcons this past week.
Here is the full list so far:
DB Cornell Armstrong
OL Willie Beavers
OLB Quinton Bell
LB Jordan Brailford
LB Dorian Etheridge
WR Chad Hansen
RB Caleb Huntley
DB Luther Kirk
P Dom Maggio
OL Ryan Neuzil
DB Lafayette Pitts
TE John Raine
LB Rashad Smith
DE Nick Thurman
WR Austin Trammell
DB DeAundre Alford
WR/TE Brayden Lenius
CB/KR Corey Ballentine
OLB Duke Ejiofor
