Falcons Sign Former Wake Forest Punter

On Monday afternoon the Atlanta Falcons announced the signing of free agent punter Dom Maggio to a one-year contract. Maggio played collegiately at Wake Forest, where he finished second in school history with a total of 291 punts and 12,703 yards over the course of 52 career games.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Maggio was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft but was released in August. (Maggio faced tough competition in Baltimore in the form of established veteran Sam Koch, who went on to post a 44.5-yard average in his 15th season in the NFL.)

Prior to the 2020 NFL Draft Maggio told the Baltimore Sun that he was hoping to get an opportunity to make it in the NFL.

“Whether it’s drafted or [as] an undrafted free agent, I’ll have some opportunities to perform in front of scouts, and I hope I’ve put a product on the field these past four years that gets some attention,” he said. “And when I do get my opportunity, I hope I can make it count and just get to a team and make a team once I get there….”

Dom Maggio’s Record-Setting Career at Wake Forest

As a Demon Deacon, Maggio recorded 101 career punts inside the 20 and finished with a 43.7 career punting average, which ranks third in school history. As a freshman he had a career-long punt of 80 yards against Clemson. Then, during his senior year he set school and ACC records with a 57.7 average against Clemson, booting nine punts for 519 yards.

The Maryland native played in 13 games as a senior in 2019, recording 74 punts for 3,464 yards. His 46.8-yard average was the second highest in single-season school history. In his senior year, Maggio was named second-team All-ACC and nominated for the Ray Guy Award, having also earned that nomination as a junior. As a senior, he served as the team’s holder on extra points and field goals.

Notably, too, he was considered the top punter in the nation coming out of high school, where he also distinguished himself as a placekicker.

Maggio Will Compete With Sterling Hofrichter

In Atlanta, Maggio will compete for a job with second-year punter Sterling Hofrichter, who posted a 42.5-yard average (30th in the NFL) on 56 punts as a rookie in 2020. Yet his net average of 39.3 yards ranked 23rd in the NFL, as his punts were returned for a total of only 142 yards, an average of 5.5 yards per return.

Hofrichter was selected in the seventh-round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Syracuse University. According to overthecap.com he is scheduled to earn a salary of $780,000 in 2021 and count $804,435 against the salary cap.

Dom Maggio’s Father Was Drafted by the Green Bay Packers

Last but not least, it’s worth noting that Maggio has NFL bloodlines. His father Kirk was an All-American punter at UCLA and was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 12th round of the 1990 NFL draft (325th overall). Kirk Maggio spent the 1991 preseason with the New Orleans Saints before playing two years for the World League of American Football’s Birmingham Fire.

