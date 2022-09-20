Falcons Sign Ex-Browns Safety to Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons added some depth at the safety position on Tuesday, September 20 by signing Jovante Moffatt to the practice squad.

OFFICIAL: Falcons sign Jovante Moffatt to the practice squad. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 20, 2022

Moffatt originally signed with the Cleveland Browns following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Middle Tennessee State. Over the last two seasons, the 25-year-old safety has logged seven total tackles (four solo), plus two tackles on special teams through 14 games for Cleveland.

Moffatt’s signing puts the Falcons back to 16 players on the team’s practice squad.

Falcons Release Week 3 Depth Chart

After losing back-to-back games in Weeks 1 and 2, the Falcons will look to chalk up their first victory against the Seattle Seahawks for their Week 3 matchup.

Below is their official depth chart against Seattle:

Offense

WR Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Jared Bernhardt

TE Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks

LT Jake Matthews, Chuma Edoga

LG Elijah Wilkinson

C Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy

RG Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett

RT Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

WR Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd

RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams

FB Keith Smith

QB Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder

Defense

DL Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne

DL Anthony Rush, Abdullah Anderson

DL Ta’Quon Graham, Matt Dickerson

OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Quinton Bell

LB Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Nathan Landman

LB Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski

OLB Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone

CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford

S Richie Grant, Erik Harris

S Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe

CB Casey Hayward Jr., Darren Hall, Dee Alford

Special Teams

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

H Bradley Pinion

PR Avery Williams

KOR Cordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams

