Falcons Sign Ex-Browns Safety to Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons added some depth at the safety position on Tuesday, September 20 by signing Jovante Moffatt to the practice squad.
Moffatt originally signed with the Cleveland Browns following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Middle Tennessee State. Over the last two seasons, the 25-year-old safety has logged seven total tackles (four solo), plus two tackles on special teams through 14 games for Cleveland.
Moffatt’s signing puts the Falcons back to 16 players on the team’s practice squad.
Falcons Release Week 3 Depth Chart
After losing back-to-back games in Weeks 1 and 2, the Falcons will look to chalk up their first victory against the Seattle Seahawks for their Week 3 matchup.
Below is their official depth chart against Seattle:
Offense
WR Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Jared Bernhardt
TE Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks
LT Jake Matthews, Chuma Edoga
LG Elijah Wilkinson
C Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy
RG Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett
RT Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi
WR Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd
RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams
FB Keith Smith
QB Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder
Defense
DL Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne
DL Anthony Rush, Abdullah Anderson
DL Ta’Quon Graham, Matt Dickerson
OLB Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Quinton Bell
LB Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Nathan Landman
LB Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski
OLB Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford
S Richie Grant, Erik Harris
S Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe
CB Casey Hayward Jr., Darren Hall, Dee Alford
Special Teams
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Avery Williams
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson -OR- Avery Williams
