Falcons Sign Ex-Buccaneers, Titans RB

The Atlanta Falcons are seriously looking to improve their backfield this year and have added even more competition for the offseason.

On Thursday, May 26, the team announced the signing of former Tennesse Titans running back Jeremy McNichols.

On the same day, the team moved cornerback Avery Williams from cornerback to the backfield.

Avery Williams working at his new position:https://t.co/0c4oOOU8GC pic.twitter.com/mqlNfDhPE3 — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) May 26, 2022

Competition At RB Runs Deep

McNichols, 26, was initially drafted out of Boise State in the fifth round (162nd overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft. Like many rookies, he struggled to adjust to the next level which resulted in the Bucs releasing him at the start of the season.

Since then, he has spent the last four years bouncing between practice squads with stops at the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Most recently, he spent the last two seasons in Tennessee for a second stint with the Titans where he and head coach Arthur Smith crossed paths. While Smith was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator in 2020, McNichols had 47 carries for 204 yards and a touchdown. He also snagged 12 catches for 57 yards.

In 2021, McNichols rushed for 156 yards on 40 carries while also catching 28 passes for 240 yards and a score.

Competition now runs fairly deep in the backfield which consists of dual-threat Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Keith Smith, rookie Tyler Allgeier, Qadree Ollison, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams.

Second-Year CB Makes a Position Change

McNichols isn’t the only Boise State alum on the Falcons’ squad.

The Falcons drafted Broncos product, Avery Williams, in the fifth round in last year’s draft.

The 5-foot-9 and 195-pound walk-on played in 48 games over the course of four seasons at Boise State. During that time, he logged 152 total tackles (111 solo), along with four interceptions, 26 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He spent most of his time at cornerback but he was also used at nickel back and safety.

But where he really made a name for himself was on special teams. Williams had nine career returns for touchdowns, tying the NCAA record. He also had five blocked kicks, which was a combination of blocked punts and field goals. He posted 82 punt returns for 948 yards and six touchdowns (11.6-yd average) and 38 kickoff returns for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns (27.4-yd average).

Williams didn’t see the field much at cornerback during his rookie NFL season where he recorded 11 tackles, 1 forced fumble and a pass defensed. However, he contributed significantly on special teams logging 643 return yards through 15 games. He averaged 21.3 yards per kick return and 7.6 yards per punt return.

Hopefully, with his move to running back, he’ll get several more chances to see the field and make an even bigger impact in his second year.

“What I want to show is I can do anything,” Williams told reporters last offseason. “Not only can I, but I am more than willing to do anything, so whatever is going to help the Atlanta Falcons be the best team, that’s where they’ll put me and that’s where I’ll be.”

Playing at running back isn’t anything new to Williams as he played the position back in high school.

