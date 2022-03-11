Steelers ‘Slot Target’ Named ‘Perfect’ for Falcons in Free Agency

Calvin Ridley’s suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy is the latest in a long line of issues facing the Atlanta Falcons at wide receiver this offseason.

They’ll be no Ridley this season, while 2021’s leading wideout Russell Gage is a pending free agent. The Falcons are in a bind at the position but could find the perfect solution on the veteran market.

This Pittsburgh Steelers’ pass-catcher has been named a “perfect” match for the Falcons and quarterback Matt Ryan by one NFL writer from a leading analytics site.

‘Slot Target’ Would Suit Ryan

The perfect solution for the Falcons’ problems at receiver would be to sign Juju Smith-Schuster, per Pro Football Focus’ Ben Linsey, writing for ESPN: “Few quarterbacks threw the football between the numbers at a higher rate than Matt Ryan in 2021, and that isn’t likely to change with Arthur Smith running the show in Atlanta. Smith-Schuster would give him a physical, sure-handed slot target over the middle of the field and a potential value candidate after coming back down to earth in a Pittsburgh Steelers offense that has trended in the wrong direction over the past two seasons. He might not be the primary option in a passing game that some thought he could be early in his career, but Smith-Shuster is still a nice complementary piece.”

Linseys’ reference to Ryan’ fondness for woking the middle of the field makes this scenario so intriguing. Smith-Schuster has had his injury problems, missing all bar five games in 2021, with a shoulder problem that required surgery, but he’s still a demon between the hashmarks.

The 25-year-old made 111 catches in 2018, then added 97 more receptions two years later. Smith-Schuster has no problem making the tough grabs and holding onto the football.

Those are qualities Ryan would admire, just like he’d appreciate Smith-Schuster’s red-zone efficiency from the slot, per PFF:

JuJu Smith-Schuster in the slot since 2017:

🔸 195 receptions (5th)

🔸 2,393 yards (2nd)

🔸 19 TD (2nd) pic.twitter.com/Q8BvQUPI2Q — PFF (@PFF) March 20, 2021

These are the type of numbers and attributes the Falcons needs if they’re going to draw focus away from second-year tight end Kyle Pitts. The latter was a record-setting machine as a rookie, but he’s made himself the firm focus of every defense the Falcons will face this year.

Opposing coverage schemes will look to clamp down on Pitts, who provides the rare outside threat in the Atlanta offense. That quality was highlighted by PFF’s Anthony Treash after Pitts broke out against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7:

Most 15+ yd receptions by a rookie in a game vs press coverage on the outside in the last decade (per @PFF) t1. Kyle Pitts, Falcons (2021 W7) – 4

t1. Ja'Marr Chase, Falcons (2021 W7) – 4

——–

3. 11 tied w/ 3pic.twitter.com/DpnpQ5BtoT — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) October 25, 2021

Defenses prepared to overload on Pitts along either sideline would soon be punished if a wideout with Smith-Schuster’s expertise had the freedom to work the slot.

Falcons Have Room for a Smart Signing or Two

Ridley’s suspension inadvertently helped the Falcons gain some room under the salary cap. General manager Terry Fontenot now has $4,057,973 worth of space to work with, according to Spotrac.com.

There are other moves Fontenot can make, such as releasing linebacker Deion Jones, who carries a cap hit worth $20,018,431 for this year. Then there’s defensive lineman Tyeler Davison and his $5,013,334 cap number.

Fontenot should make room for Smith-Schuster, who is actually younger than Gage. The latter played his way into a strong position on the market after catching 66 passes for 770 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Smith-Schuster has the stronger pedigree, though, and he may also have the stronger market. His potential suitors could include the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Rumors:

Fending off competition from three times that reached the playoffs last season won’t be easy for the Falcons. Yet, Fontenot could sell Smith-Schuster with the right contract and the promise of a featured role.

Fontenot could also turn the receiver rotation into a position of strength by pairing Smith-Schuster with a rookie from what is a deep class at the position in the 2022 NFL draft.