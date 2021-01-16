Strong Reactions Pour in After Falcons Decide on Next Head Coach

Strong Reactions Pour in After Falcons Decide on Next Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons HC search has come to an end as the team officially agreed to terms with Arthur Smith to take over the head coaching role.

Smith, 38, leaves Tennessee after serving as the offensive coordinator for the Titans over the past two seasons.

Like always, NFL fans had to chime in on the new sheriff in town.

What Fans Are Thinking About the New Hire

There is never such thing as too many Arthur’s, but it’s time for a name change, ‘The Atlanta Arthurs.’

Maybe, maybe not.

 

The Titans Success Under Smith

Smith replaces Falcons former coach Dan Quinn who was fired after starting the season at 0-5. He also takes over the duties interim head coach Raheem Morris held, leading the Falcons to a 4-12 overall record.

Smith has been with Titans since 2011 where he began as a defensive quality control coach. He made his way up the ladder, serving as offensive quality control coach, offensive line assistant and tight ends coach.

Under Smith’s offense, the Titans ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring during the regular season, averaging 30.7 points a game. The team finished the regular season averaging 396.4 total yards per game, putting them at third in the league. Tennessee had a solid rushing attack posting 168.1 yards per game which landed them second below the Baltimore Ravens (191.9 yards).

Titans star running back Derrick Henry’s 2,027 rushing yards put him at the fifth-best rushing total in history and he became the eighth player to pass the 2,000-yard in a season. Titans receiver A.J. Brown finished with 1,075 receiving yards, and teammate Corey Davis ended the season just 16 yards short of a 1,000-yard season.

Smith is expected to bring Chicago Bears passing game coordinator Dave Ragone with him to be his offensive coordinator in Atlanta, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, and Philadelphia Eagles also interview Smith. Urban Meyer took the head coaching role in Jacksonville and Robert Saleh is the Jets’ new hire.

Smith’s Dad Founded Fed Ex

Smith is making quite the name for himself just like his dad, billionaire FedEx founder Fred Smith, has. When Smith was promoted to the Titans’ OC in 2019, he owed it to his dad on coaching him to success.

“Obviously, I’m very proud — I’ve been lucky,” Smith said via NBC Sports. “My dad has had a positive influence, but I’ve never mistaken his success as my success. He’s always told us, ‘Go earn your own success.’ Again, it’s the attitude. He’s the most humble man I’ve ever met, and that’s had an impact on me.

“He’s never been impressed with himself, I’m certainly not impressed with myself, or think I’ve arrived just because I’ve been given a chance to be a coordinator. I’ve got a lot of work to do and improve myself, and I don’t ever stop as long as I’m coaching.”

Welcome to the ‘A’, coach.

