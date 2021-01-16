Strong Reactions Pour in After Falcons Decide on Next Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons HC search has come to an end as the team officially agreed to terms with Arthur Smith to take over the head coaching role.

Smith, 38, leaves Tennessee after serving as the offensive coordinator for the Titans over the past two seasons.

We have agreed to terms with Arthur Smith to become our next head coach. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 15, 2021

Like always, NFL fans had to chime in on the new sheriff in town.

What Fans Are Thinking About the New Hire

There is never such thing as too many Arthur’s, but it’s time for a name change, ‘The Atlanta Arthurs.’

Gotta like the new look @AtlantaFalcons Owner: Arthur Blank Head Coach: Arthur Smith Mascot: pic.twitter.com/dYsIZR0lPs — Alex Pritchett (@alexpritchett) January 16, 2021

Maybe, maybe not.

I don’t have much of an opinion on the Falcons head coach hire other than I’m 99 percent sure Blank only hired him because his name was Arthur — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) January 15, 2021

New sheriff in the NFC South! Congratulations, Arthur Smith! You started from the bottom as a Tight ends coach. Successful 2 years as a offensive coordinator and now a Head coach for the Atlanta Falcons. Definitely wishing you the best in the start of a new chapter. ⚔⬆️ — FunkyMonkey (@TChops91) January 15, 2021

I see the falcons going Quarterback with there new Head coach — ModernDave2021 (@Supadave63) January 15, 2021

I’m fine with him being head coach for the Falcons 🤷🏿‍♂️ — @BandmanMalachi (@BandmanMalachi1) January 15, 2021

As the Falcons have hired Arthur Smith as their next head coach, I fully expect them to draft Justin Fields 4th overall to replace Matt Ryan Fields and Tannehill are both comparable players, and Smith worked wonders with Tannehill in Tennessee Fields is better then Tannehill — Dean Bosse (@deanbosse1) January 15, 2021

Very inconsistent, the highs were amazing and the low were abysmal. All and all a great play caller and I hope he does a wonderful job in Atlanta — CLE/LAMARvsTB at #SBLV⁷ #Titans (PAIN) (@BGeneus) January 15, 2021

Falcons hire another offensive minded head coach? They must not want to have a good defense — jimmy cutler💯 (@buckets100emoji) January 15, 2021

You mean the Tennessee Titans that got exposed the past two years in the playoffs because they couldn’t adjust from handing the ball to Henry 100 times? He about to be our head coach?? — The Likes of Which You’ve Never Seen (@SAMiGEAN) January 15, 2021

The Atlanta Falcons just hired Arthur Smith as their head coach. It’s nice to see that Smith caught a break. His entire life he’s had to struggle with the fact that his father founded Federal Express. — Lowell Benjamin (@LowellCBenjamin) January 15, 2021

Falcons went with Arthur Smith as their head coach. I wanted Eric Bieniemy(?) but we'll see man. — ken⚡ (@_2kgrace) January 15, 2021

Out of all the candidates we really coulda had eric bieniemy 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 as head coach @AtlantaFalcons — Teddy Penderass (@Fatboy_sancho) January 15, 2021

Falcons had the chance to have a black head coach in a black city & blew it🤯 how do you fumble that ? — Long Live Marlon💙🕊 (@kamrynj_) January 15, 2021

The Falcons reportedly sign another non-head coach as head coach. — Citizen of Earth 🌎🚀🧢 (@NewLogic_0) January 15, 2021

Excited about Arthur Smith becoming the Falcons’ new head coach — Mike (@CrikeMoss) January 15, 2021

Great pick @AtlantaFalcons for head coach REALLY excited for 2021. — JR Rochester (@RelatablyJR) January 16, 2021

The new Falcons Head Coach watching the defense blow another lead pic.twitter.com/y4v7fkt7nm — NotJoe Flacco (@nachoflacco) January 16, 2021

The Atlanta Falcons new head coach's Dad is richer than Arthur Blank. Crazy — James Mitchell (@phillip_james) January 16, 2021

Falcons hire Arthur Smith as head coach. You can argue that his credentials were created by Derrick Henry, but no matter how good the running back, it's hard to win with subpar quarterback play. I'm undecided. — BenBankston (@BenBanks82) January 16, 2021

#NFL Head Coach Hire Grades: #Falcons Arthur Smith He did a great job with Tannehill and the run game over the last two years. He's a very well respected leader. Atlanta has lots of big personnel decisions to make but a good start with the HC. Grade: B+ — @CoachesTalk (@CoachesTalk) January 15, 2021

Falcons sign a new head coach and I’m scared — Rich Gannon Wit Da Cannon (@ryannlallyy) January 15, 2021

Arthur Smith was breaking down scout team film in 2011. Was kept on staff through 3 coaching changes and worked his way up to a HC of a NFL team!! So happy for him and couldn’t happen to a better & more hardworking guy!!! — Michael Roos (@MichaelRoos) January 15, 2021

The Titans Success Under Smith

Smith replaces Falcons former coach Dan Quinn who was fired after starting the season at 0-5. He also takes over the duties interim head coach Raheem Morris held, leading the Falcons to a 4-12 overall record.

Smith has been with Titans since 2011 where he began as a defensive quality control coach. He made his way up the ladder, serving as offensive quality control coach, offensive line assistant and tight ends coach.

Under Smith’s offense, the Titans ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring during the regular season, averaging 30.7 points a game. The team finished the regular season averaging 396.4 total yards per game, putting them at third in the league. Tennessee had a solid rushing attack posting 168.1 yards per game which landed them second below the Baltimore Ravens (191.9 yards).

Titans star running back Derrick Henry’s 2,027 rushing yards put him at the fifth-best rushing total in history and he became the eighth player to pass the 2,000-yard in a season. Titans receiver A.J. Brown finished with 1,075 receiving yards, and teammate Corey Davis ended the season just 16 yards short of a 1,000-yard season.

Smith is expected to bring Chicago Bears passing game coordinator Dave Ragone with him to be his offensive coordinator in Atlanta, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, and Philadelphia Eagles also interview Smith. Urban Meyer took the head coaching role in Jacksonville and Robert Saleh is the Jets’ new hire.

Smith’s Dad Founded Fed Ex

Smith is making quite the name for himself just like his dad, billionaire FedEx founder Fred Smith, has. When Smith was promoted to the Titans’ OC in 2019, he owed it to his dad on coaching him to success.

“Obviously, I’m very proud — I’ve been lucky,” Smith said via NBC Sports. “My dad has had a positive influence, but I’ve never mistaken his success as my success. He’s always told us, ‘Go earn your own success.’ Again, it’s the attitude. He’s the most humble man I’ve ever met, and that’s had an impact on me.

“He’s never been impressed with himself, I’m certainly not impressed with myself, or think I’ve arrived just because I’ve been given a chance to be a coordinator. I’ve got a lot of work to do and improve myself, and I don’t ever stop as long as I’m coaching.”

Welcome to the ‘A’, coach.

