Falcons Tagged As ‘Interesting’ Fit for Lamar Jackson Trade

Rumor has it that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be looking for a new home once the offseason hits.

And NFL insider Benjamin Allbright sees the Atlanta Falcons as a perfect fit for the dual-threat quarterback.

“It would have to be to a team willing to give him the contract he’s looking for.

A team that has an offense that fits.

Atlanta suddenly becomes interesting,” Allbright wrote in a tweet on December 19.

The former 2018 first-round selection (32nd overall) is in the last year of his rookie contract. Baltimore may or may not choose to franchise tag him, but if Skip Bayless’s report dated back to October of Jackson being unhappy are true then it looks like a trade will be his way out.

The falcons Are Desperate for A Franchise Quarterback

The Falcons, who haven’t seen a post-season since 2016, are desperate for a reliable quarterback.

The team tried to make things work with veteran QB Marcus Mariota but ultimately switched to rookie Desmond Ridder to close out the season.

And Ridder’s first start of the year didn’t look too promising but he has three more chances to prove the coaches and viewers wrong.

Here’s the thing…the Falcons have all of the tools on offense (a sturdy offensive line and multiple weapons) for a quarterback to succeed––now they just need an experienced quarterback because they don’t have the time needed for Ridder or another rookie quarterback to develop. They need to win now.

Just as Allbright said, Jackson would fit in Atlanta considering their run-heavy offense isn’t too far off of Baltimore’s, which he is already comfortable with.

And on top of that, if Jackson is looking for a contract extension, the Falcons have the money with over $74 million bucks in cap space––the second most cap space in the league.

Plus, the Falcons were willing to “roll out the red carpet” for Deshaun Watson last offseason, so underestimate them going after Jackson if he becomes available.

Jackson Unhappy in Baltimore Since October

Bayless first broke the news that Jackson wasn’t too pleased with the Ravens’ organization back on October 27.

“Lamar Jackson is so upset over his contract that he’s effectively ‘holding out’ without holding out,” Bayless said during The Skip Bayless Show. “Lamar is no longer as engaged or responsive during meetings. You might say he is sometimes withdrawn during meetings; that’s not at all like the Lamar we used to know and love.

“Occasionally, Lamar has been a little late for a meeting, a little late for a practice, something he’d never have done before. Again, these aren’t end of the world developments, but obviously Lamar Jackson is not the all-in, intensely dedicated, ultra-disciplined Lamar that the Ravens have come to know and trust over his first four seasons.”

Jackson, who will miss Week 16’s matchup against Atlanta due to a knee injury, has carried Baltimore on his back over the past few seasons. So far in 2022, he has compiled 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and rushed for an additional 764 yards and 3 touchdowns.