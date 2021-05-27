Titans’ AJ Brown Goes To Extreme Pushing for Julio Jones Trade [WATCH]

Julio Jones going on live TV to say he’s “outta there” in reference to the Atlanta Falcons trade rumors has caused an uproar for some.

As for others, it’s a chance to go out and recruit the seven-time Pro Bowler to join their team.

Titans’ rising star wide receiver, AJ Brown, is taking full advantage of the trade saga and pushing Tennessee to make a move for the Falcons’ All-Pro wideout.

Brown took to Instagram to do his recruiting and posted a voice memo that he sent to Jones in a DM for all to hear:

“If you want to carry the load, you can carry it. If you get tired, you know I’ll carry you. …We waiting on you here. You say you want to win, right? We need a couple more pieces. Trust me.”

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

AJ Brown Gets Really Creative with His Recruitment

Brown didn’t stop there, in fact, he got more creative and turned to TikTok edited Julio Jones into a Titans uniform photo that also featured himself, running back Derrick Henry, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

You will also notice Brown (while giving a sales pitch) is repping a Julio Jones Falcons t-shirt that he has made into a Titans jersey with some blue ducktape. It looks like he already has Jones’ number picked out for him as well.

Brown looks to Tannehill first and says, “Ok, I’m going to sell you on some things right here, listen to me closely. You have Tannehill, Mr. Finger Roll himself. Listen, he does what needs to be done. He’s a leader, he’s a great passer.

Then he points out Henry, “Next, him, behind me––superhuman. We don’t even have to discuss him. He speaks for himself. Look how mean he looks in the picture.”

And even hypes himself up, “Then me, I’m up and coming. Pro Bowl, year two, not a big deal––kind of a big deal, but not really, okay. Scratch that, anyway, whatever.”

Finally, he speaks directly to Jones, “YOU, the GOAT of our era, of our receivers. Help me, help you. Come home, Julio, come home.”

Julio to Tennessee now! pic.twitter.com/ixZNV7fApB — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) May 26, 2021

READ NEXT: