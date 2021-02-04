Todd Gurley Addresses Future With Falcons & Rams’ Blockbuster Trade

Last offseason, the Falcons signed All-Pro running back Todd Gurley to a one-year deal worth roughly $6 million. This offseason, Gurley is expected to hit free agency once the new league year begins on March 17th.

Despite not living up to expectations, Gurley plans to stay in Atlanta. Gurley joined Super Bowl Live on NFL Network where he addressed free agency and shared his excitement for Falcons’ new head coach, Arthur Smith, and general manager, Terry Fontenot.

“I definitely have to reach out to him and the GM just to be able to talk to them to see what they’re thinking and just get a head start on the free agency thing,” Gurley said.

Todd Gurley Is a Huge Fan of Smith’s Offense

Smith joins the Falcons after two successful seasons as offensive coordinator in Tennessee which featured All-Pro running back, Derrick Henry. Henry reached career-highs over the last two years. He finished 2020 rushing for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Falcons heavily relied on their pass attack this past season, once again, but Gurley is well aware that Smith might be able to turn his career around again.

“You get excited about a coach that runs the ball which you know doesn’t happen very often. So you definitely get super excited about that”, Gurley said.

For a second straight season, Gurley struggled and ran for less than 1,000 yards with a career-low of 678 rushing yards. Though, he still leads the NFL with 67 touchdowns for the past five years.

Smith and Fontenot will make the final decision on keeping Gurley around or not, but if I were them, I might keep Gurley in the lineup or another year to see if Smith can work his magic. The upside is, the Falcons could get a nice deal after he put up disappointing numbers last season.

On top of keep Gurley, however, the Falcons might want to look to the 2021 NFL Draft to use one of their picks on a fresh running back, and possibly Alabama’s Najee Harris.

Gurley Wasn’t Suprised About Rams Trading Away Jared Goff

Two years ago, Gurley and his former Rams teammate Jared Goff were getting ready to play in Super Bowl LIII.

Last week, the Rams let Goff go in a blockbuster trade with the Lions to acquire Matt Stafford. While the move took a lot of fans and analysts by surprise, it didn’t phase Gurley.

“Well, another situation where I wasn’t surprised again,” Gurley said. “But you know, I like Goff, I like Goff, he’s a good guy. Don’t nobody care about who’s a good guy. I’m just happy he’ll be able to go somewhere and hopefully those guys welcome him with open arms and just not be judgmental and just let him play. He’s been a No. 1 pick for a reason, and he has a lot of ball left in him.”

By “no judgment,” Gurley is likely referring to Goff’s poor 2019 season and the fact he ranks second in the league with 38 interceptions. Jameis Winston ranks first.

But, Gurley genuinely believes a fresh start will be good for Goff and just wants him to be happy and to keep doing what he’s doing.

