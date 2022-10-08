Tom Brady Speaks on ‘Physical’ Falcons Ahead of Week 5 Matchup

The Atlanta Falcons have been a surprise to critics so far as they enter Week 5 against the Buccaneers with a 2-2 record.

As for Tampa, they were projected to be a powerhouse team once again this season but after also winning just two games, they’re no better than Atlanta.

Since Tom Brady joined the NFC South, he’s dominated the Falcons, beating them four straight times. But that could change on Sunday against this new and improved Atlanta team and Brady is well aware.

“They’re good,” Brady said on Thursday, October 6. I think they have a good scheme. And I think they’re very athletic and they’re physical. They play well together. They’re well-coached. I think their offense does a good job with their defense. Play good, complimentary football. They run the ball a lot, so therefore the defense isn’t out there as much.

“They’re doing a good job and a very different team than the one we’ve played the last few years.”

Bucs Coach Agrees Atlanta’s Scheme ‘Creates Problems’

While Mariota hasn’t been a very consistent quarterback, he’s still the main reason that the team is 2-2 right now.

Over the last four games, Mariota has recorded 779 yards through the air while and 95 on the ground with a total of five touchdowns five total touchdowns to three interceptions and six fumbles.

However, Buccaneers run game coordinator and defensive line coach, Kacy Rodgers sees his potential and past his mistakes.

“It looks like, from our standpoint, he’s faster than we’ve [seen] him before,” Rodgers said. “And he is really moving with this play-action to get the running game going, so it opens up the action to get him on the perimeter and if it [isn’t] there he takes off. And you know, [with] the play-action pass, the routes are so deep, if he gets out, he’s running for a while.”

For over a decade, the Buccaneers were used to facing Atlanta’s pocket passer Matt Ryan over a dual-threat quarterback. So, it’s different this time for them, very different.

“With Marcus, his pocket is constantly moving,” Rodgers said. “Whether they’re spreading him out, they’re rolling and then they will drop him back and throw it deep, the pocket is constantly moving. And then, you’ve got the threat of the option game – that’s always a problem, so every defense you call, you’ve got to make sure – who’s on the quarterback, who’s on the pitch – then stop the inside zone. So, their scheme really creates a lot of problems.”

Play

Kacy Rodgers on Atlanta Falcons, Injury Updates | Bucs Beat Team Reporter Casey Phillips brings you the latest news ahead of Week 5 vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons Preview

The Falcons are on a hot streak (well, for them at least) after winning back-to-back games, have 27-23 against the Seahawks and 23-20 over the Browns. They ran all over the Browns in Week 4, rushing for 202 yards and 2 touchdowns. Starting quarterback Marcus Mariota has struggled in the passing game, having thrown 3 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions so far this season.

Meanwhile, Tampa’s defense is coming off of their worst outing on the season thus far after losing 41-31 to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Tom Brady had a solid performance despite the loss, passing for 385 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Both teams have an advantage as both are dealing with numerous injuries. The Falcons will be without lead running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) and tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring).

In Tampa, both former Atlanta wide receivers Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (back) are questionable for Sunday. Tom Brady has also been dealing with multiple injuries all week and missed practice Wednesday for a right shoulder and right finger injury.

But on Thursday, Brady made it clear that he’ll be there on Sunday.

“It feels great,” Brady said via ESPN. “I’ll be there Sunday.”