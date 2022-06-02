Falcons Twitter Reacts to New Throwback Helmets [LOOK]

The Atlanta Falcons added something new, yet old to their wardrobe on June 1 as the team unveiled red throwback helmets from the 2022 season.

Atlanta’s social media team posted not only one but several videos to Twitter to show the new helmets.

The full throwback look will be worn in Week 6 when the Falcons take on the San Francisco 49ers at home.

In addition to the 1966 red helmet replica, the players will rep a black 1966 throwback uniform. which we’ve already seen them wear before.

Here’s A.J. Terrell’s reaction to putting the red helmet on:

The moment A.J. Terrell saw the red helmet for the first time. pic.twitter.com/r7OqZhkBWc — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 2, 2022

As shown above, the red helmet features a gray facemask along with three stripes painted down the middle [white, black and gold] which represent Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia.

The Falcons have not worn the throwback helmets since 2013, prior to when the league banned teams from wearing multiple helmets. However, that rule was lifted in 2021 and teams are allowed to have two sets of helmets as long as they are the same make, model and size as the player’s original helmet.

Additionally, players must wear them a few times in practice before the Week 6 debut.

Fans React to Throwback Helmets

Falcons fans have been asking for this throwback look for quite some time and it’s safe to say they’re ecstatic about the team finally bringing them back to life.

Will the Falcons make this helmet their primary one? Some fans believe they should:

Others want the Falcons to wear red throwbacks with the red helmets, however, the league won’t let teams add a fifth jersey to their wardrobe just yet, so fans will have to wait for that one.

Did the Falcons Pick the Right Game for the Helmet Debut?

The Falcons have a tough schedule leading up to Week 6 when they face the Niners are Mercedez Benz.

Hopefully, the team has found a rhythm by then and can walk away with a win in style but it won’t come easy as the Niners are on tap to make another run at the NFC Championship game.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are still looking for a true No. 1 wideout and will need to come up with something against a nasty 49ers defense.

The Falcons could have picked an “easier game to win” while they rep the throwbacks but that’s hard to do when their entire schedule is full of contenders.

Below is the Falcons’ full 2022 season schedule:

