Falcons Twitter Reacts to New Throwback Helmets [LOOK]

The Atlanta Falcons added something new, yet old to their wardrobe on June 1 as the team unveiled red throwback helmets from the 2022 season.
Atlanta’s social media team posted not only one but several videos to Twitter to show the new helmets.
The full throwback look will be worn in Week 6 when the Falcons take on the San Francisco 49ers at home.
In addition to the 1966 red helmet replica, the players will rep a black 1966 throwback uniform. which we’ve already seen them wear before.
Here’s A.J. Terrell’s reaction to putting the red helmet on:
As shown above, the red helmet features a gray facemask along with three stripes painted down the middle [white, black and gold] which represent Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia.
The Falcons have not worn the throwback helmets since 2013, prior to when the league banned teams from wearing multiple helmets. However, that rule was lifted in 2021 and teams are allowed to have two sets of helmets as long as they are the same make, model and size as the player’s original helmet.
Additionally, players must wear them a few times in practice before the Week 6 debut.
Fans React to Throwback Helmets
Falcons fans have been asking for this throwback look for quite some time and it’s safe to say they’re ecstatic about the team finally bringing them back to life.
Will the Falcons make this helmet their primary one? Some fans believe they should:
Just wear this all the time.
— RIDDER SZN (@247sportstalks) June 2, 2022
Make these the primary uniforms
— The salad (@TomSalad2) June 2, 2022
Helmets are dope! These should be the falcons jerseys at all times. Throw those gradient ones directly in the trash where they belong
— Wes Snyder (@Wess_is_more) June 2, 2022
In fact, it would be in their best interest to just alternate throwback jersey sets and then they’ll never have to worry about a uniform upgrade literally ever again, per David Harris:
Shit so clean. Should’ve been permanent; alternate with that white and red combo so popular online. You won’t have to touch the uniforms again til the messiah returns.
— David Harris 🇺🇲 (@OneLeft404) June 2, 2022
But here’s some unsolicited advice on how to clean up the look even more:
Nice clean look. Get rid of gold center stripe to make it even more clean. Add red Jersey and make this the regular uniform full time and it’s best in the league easy.
— James Hackney (@JamesHackney4) June 2, 2022
Others want the Falcons to wear red throwbacks with the red helmets, however, the league won’t let teams add a fifth jersey to their wardrobe just yet, so fans will have to wait for that one.
Did the Falcons Pick the Right Game for the Helmet Debut?
The Falcons have a tough schedule leading up to Week 6 when they face the Niners are Mercedez Benz.
Hopefully, the team has found a rhythm by then and can walk away with a win in style but it won’t come easy as the Niners are on tap to make another run at the NFC Championship game.
Meanwhile, the Falcons are still looking for a true No. 1 wideout and will need to come up with something against a nasty 49ers defense.
The Falcons could have picked an “easier game to win” while they rep the throwbacks but that’s hard to do when their entire schedule is full of contenders.
Below is the Falcons’ full 2022 season schedule:
Sept. 11: vs. New Orleans Saints
Sept. 18: at Los Angeles Rams
Sept. 25: at Seattle Seahawks
Oct. 2: vs. Cleveland Browns
Oct. 9: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct. 16: vs. San Francisco 49ers
Oct. 23: at Cincinnati Bengals
Oct. 30: vs. Carolina Panthers
Nov. 6: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Nov. 10 at Carolina Panthers (Thursday Night Football)
Nov. 20: vs. Chicago Bears
Nov. 27: vs. Washington Commanders
Dec. 4: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Dec. 11: Bye Week
Dec. 17/18: at New Orleans Saints
Dec. 24: at Baltimore Ravens
Jan. 1: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Jan. 7/8: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
