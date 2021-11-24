Falcons Give Update on Star RB Cordarrelle Patterson

The Atlanta Falcons offense has been up in smoke since their star running back/ receiver Cordarrelle Patterson was injured in the team’s 43-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.

Patterson, who has been nursing a high ankle sprain, warmed up to play against the New England Patriots in Week 11, but ended up being a last-minute inactive and the Falcons would go on to lose 25-0.

“We worked him out about two-and-a-half hours before kickoff, give or take,” Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said after the loss. “Didn’t think it was in the best interest. Obviously, a guy that wants to play. He’s a big part of this team. But it wasn’t going to be – wouldn’t be good for him.”

His absence was certainly missed as Atlanta was held to a season-low of 165 yards and no touchdowns.

The Falcons take on the Jacksonville Jaguars next and Smith addressed the media on Wednesday to share that Cordarrelle has been at practice all week, although he had been limited and is questionable for Sunday.

Arthur Smith said Matt Ryan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Jaylinn Hawkins will all be out at practice today. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 24, 2021

Falcons Injury Report on Wednesday, Nov. 24

The good news for Atlanta fans is that Matt Ryan was not listed on this week’s injury report after hurting his toe against the Patriots. In fact, he told media members before Wednesday’s practice that he felt ‘pretty good.”

Alongside Patterson, Falcons’ second-year safety Jaylinn Hawkins returned to practice after missing last week’s matchup. The 2020 fourth-round pick has contributed five tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended on defense so far this season.

As for cornerback Kendall Sheffield and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, they are expected to be out against this week after not participating in practice.

Full Participation

No. 32 S Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle)

Limited Participation

No. 84 RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle)

Did Not Participate

No. 20 CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring)

No. 99 DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle)

Falcons Week 12 Depth Chart vs. Jacksonville

Atlanta’s No. 1 receiver Calvin Ridley is eligible to return this week, but it looks like he won’t be after not showing up to practice on Monday.

The Falcons also signed two punters, including longtime Saints’ Thomas Morstead, in case Dustin Colquitt is unable to play due to the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman

WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse

TE: Lee Smith, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee

OLB: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Chris Williamson

CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: TBD

LS: Josh Harris

H: TBD

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson

