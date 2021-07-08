Falcons’ Veteran DT Could Be in Danger for Training Camp

Training camp kicks off at the end of the month where several rookies and veterans will battle till the end for a spot on their team’s 53-man roster.

ESPN writers went through each team and listed one player who could have a slim chance of making it through final roster cuts.

For the Atlanta Falcons, beat writer Michael Rothstein selected recently signed defensive tackle, Jonathan Bullard.

“If we’re being honest here, there aren’t many veterans on the roster who make a ton of sense for Atlanta to move on from since most of its experienced players have pretty clear roles,” Rothstein wrote. “Bullard, though, is a free-agent signing on a defensive line where both help is needed and a lot of veterans are present. It’s possible he makes the team, for sure, but any defensive lineman who is not a starter is in danger, and Bullard fits in that category.”

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Bullard Was Originally Drafted by the Bears

Bullard, 27, has been bouncing around the league since being drafted by the Chicago Bears in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. He finished his rookie season with one start in fourteen games, recording eighteen tackles and a sack.

After four years in the Windy City, Bullard signed with the Arizona Cardinals where he was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury towards the end of the 2019 season.

He finished the season with 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks through nine games and six starts.

Most recently, the Bullard played with the Seattle Seahawks last season where he saw action in six games for Seattle last year, playing 10 percent of the Seahawks’ defensive snaps.

In five seasons, Bullard has seen action in 61 games with 11 starts. He’s recorded 3.5 sacks, 92 tackles, and 13 tackles for loss in his career.

Before joining the league, Bullard played his college career at the University of Florida. In 2012 as a true freshman, he played in all 13 games and made two starts. He had 27 tackles and 1.5 sacks. As a sophomore in 2013, he saw action in 11 games with eight starts and recorded 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks. His junior year, he started all 12 games and had 52 tackles with 2.5 sacks.

He returned to Gainsville his senior year instead of entering the 2015 NFL Draft. Following his final season, he earned first-team All-SEC selection, was a third-team All-American, and a Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist.

Bullard’s Competition

Bullard’s competition heading into camp might not be as hot as it seems.

Behind starting defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, there are some solid players in Tyeler Davison and Steven Means whose jobs are secure on the defensive line.

Behind them, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Marlon Davidson, Deadrin Senat, John Cominsky and Chris Slayton still have a lot to prove.

Bullard’s versatility in the rotation could help him make the cut.

“I’ll probably be doing a little bit of (end and tackle) all across the line, hopefully,” Bullard said via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The more I can do, the more I can help out. So, my goal is to be able to help anywhere they ask me to. I don’t know exactly where I’m going to be as of now, but I’m sure I’ll learn more over the next few weeks.”

Falcons players are set to report to training camp on July 27th and begin practice on the 31st.

READ NEXT: