Week 4 Injury Report: Falcons Down 7 Starters Including Calvin Ridley

The Falcons will take on the Packers in Monday Night Football and if Dan Quinn wants a seat in Week 5 then he’ll need to win.

It’s not going to be easy for Atlanta who can’t seem to figure out how to win, but to make things worse seven starters are down with injuries this week. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, kicker Younghoe Koo, defensive ends Takk McKinley and Dante Fowler, and safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen did not participate.

A handful of other key starters were also limited during Thursday’s practice session, including wide receivers Julio Jones and Russell Gage as well as cornerback Kendall Sheffield. This marked Sheffield’s first practice back this season after coming off of a foot injury.

Here’s a Look at Week 4’s Injury Report as of Thursday:

Full Participation

-DT Marlon Davidson (Knee)

-T Matt Gono (Shoulder)

-S Kendall Sheffield (Foot)

Limited Participation

-WR Russell Gage (Concussion)

-DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (Elbow)

-LB Foye Oluokun (Hamstring)

-WR Julio Jones (Hamstring)

-T Kaleb McGary (Knee)

Did Not Participate

-S Ricardo Allen (Elbow)

-K Younghoe Koo (Right groin)

-WR Calvin Ridley (Ankle)

-DE Dante Fowler Jr. (Ankle)

-S Keanu Neal (Hamstring)

-DT Grady Jarrett (Hip)

-DE Takk McKinley (Groin)

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Dan Quinn Staying Hopeful

Things seem to be looking up for Sheffield returning to play against the Packers on Monday. This good news comes just in time after Atlanta took a big hit to their secondary in the first few weeks.

“Sheff has certainly worked hard and rehabbed part of him for his foot,” Quinn told 92.9 The Game’s “Dukes & Bell”. “He’s looking forward to getting our first practice together, which will be Thursday this week with the Monday game. We’re definitely looking forward to having him back out on the field. We’ll have a better sense after he goes through the three practices to see where he’s at, but we’re very encouraged about him for this week.”

With safeties Darqueze Dennard and rookie A.J. Terrell being placed on the injured reserve list, this Sheffield news is a bit of a relief.

Grady Jarrett ‘Hard to Keep Out’

In their loss to Chicago on Sunday, Atlanta’s best defensive player Grady Jarrett left the game due to a hip injury. However, Quinn doesn’t think this will keep Jarrett out of Week 4 just yet.

“He’s a hard one to keep out, I’ll just leave it at that,” Quinn said on the air. “He just finds a way. He’s relentless. He’s as tough as they get. We’re hopeful that Grady will be good to go. Like I said, the extra day this week. We’re certainly looking forward to getting our full complement of guys in Grady and McKinley and Fowler all out there ripping together. We’re hopeful that will be the case this week.”

Quinn also made light of Foye Oluokon‘s hamstring injury and fans should plan to see him Monday night.

Thursday was Atlanta’s first practice this week, so we’ll continue to keep you updated on what’s to come for the Falcons’ final injury report.

READ NEXT: Falcons Stick Up for Dan Quinn, Blame Themselves