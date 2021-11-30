Falcons Welcome Back Veteran Guard, Make Other Moves

The Atlanta Falcons activated veteran left guard Josh Andrews from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, November 30.

Andrews was placed on the list in Week 11, just before the Falcons’ 25-0 loss to the Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

He will be available this week when the Falcons face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

To make room for him, the Falcons released cornerback Chris Williamson, who could return to the practice squad.

#Falcons announce EDGE Steven Means as designated for return from IR. He starts a 21-day window to return to practice and return to active roster. Also announce OL Josh Andrews' return from reserve/COVID-19 list with CB Chris Williamson released to make room. https://t.co/Wkw0FGIez6 — Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) November 30, 2021

The Falcons also designated veteran edge Steven Means to return from the injured reserve. Means was placed on the IR with a knee injury following the Falcons win over the Saints in Week 9. He will have 21 days to make his official return to the active roster.

So far this season, Means has recorded 19 tackles and a fumble return with eight starts.

Falcons Week 13 Depth Chart vs. Buccaneers

The Falcons also released their depth chart agains the Bucs on Tuesday.

Here’s what it looks like:

OFFENSE

WR – Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake

TE – Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse

LT – Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG – Jaylen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C – Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT – Kaleb McGarry, Jason Spriggs, Colby Gossett

WR – Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

RB – Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Wayne Gallman

TE-Lee Smith, Keith smith

FB – Keith Smith

QB – Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DL – Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

NT – Tyeler Davison, Anthony Rush, Ta’Quon Graham

L – Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB – Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland

ILB – Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

ILB – Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee

OLB – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters, Steven Means

LCB – A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

FS – Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins, Cordarrelle Patterson

SS – Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

RCB – Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P – Thomas Morstead, Dustin Colquitt (COVID list)

LS – Josh Harris

H – Thomas Morstead, Dustin Colquitt

PR – Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR – Avery Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson

It’s worth noting that punter Dustin Colquitt is still on the COVID-19 list, meaning Thomas Morstead will continue to fulfill Colquitt’s duties until he can come back. The Falcons’ website also lists Mike Davis as the team’s No. 1 running back, but that will not be the case with the return of Cordarrelle Patterson.

The Falcons Are Rolling With the Rookie at LG

The Falcons are continuing to stick with the rookie left guard, Jalen Mayfield, over Josh Andrews.

Andrews, who was expected to be the starting left guard this season, has played just one game. As for Mayfield, he has started every game this season, even while clearly struggling at the position. But still, there have been some highlights for Mayfield, including his performance in the Falcons win over the Jaguars last week. Mayfield played a key role in helping to create holes for running back Cordarelle Patterson.

“Coach pointed out all week that we need to do better in the run game,” Patterson credited the offensive line for his career-high performance. “We all took it to heart and the offensive line, they came in and showed what they really can do. They really did.”

Overall, however, Mayfield has allowed the fourth-most pressures (42) among all offensive linemen across the league. We’ll see how many more chances head coach Arthur Smith and company give him.

