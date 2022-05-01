Ravens 2022 UDFA Tracker: 1 QB Signs, Another Earns Minicamp Invite

The Baltimore Ravens are being lauded for the quality of their 2022 draft class, with NFL.com giving the team an ‘A’ grade and Bleacher Report awarding an A+, to cite just two examples. But in the hours since the 2022 NFL Draft came to a close, team building has continued in earnest, with reports indicating that the Ravens have signed a total of 16 undrafted free agents, while offering minicamp invites to several others.

The Quarterbacks

Headlining the list of names is Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown, whose signing was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Former Oregon QB Anthony Brown is signing with the #Ravens, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

Clifton Brown & Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com liken Brown to Ravens backup Tyler Huntley, noting that he’s the proverbial “dual threat,” having passed for 2,989 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, while also rushing for 658 yards and nine TDs.

Meanwhile, the Ravens have also invited University of Waterloo quarterback Tre Ford to the team’s rookie minicamp, as per Justin Dunk of 3 Down Nation.

Ford is notable because prior to the draft he had been linked to the Steelers, Browns and Bengals, viewed as a developmental prospect who also happens to possess the speed (4.45) and athleticism to mimic Lamar Jackson.

As a rookie minicamp invitee, it’s probably not likely that the Ravens sign the reigning Hec Crighton Trophy winner, but one needn’t look beyond the AFC North to see that it can happen. Three years ago, the Steelers signed Samford University quarterback Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges for $1,000 after a minicamp tryout. Hodges went on to appear in eight games for Pittsburgh in 2019, and won three of his six starts.

The Wide Receivers

Meanwhile, reports and tweets indicate that the Ravens have also inked five wide receivers, including Oregon’s Devon Williams and California’s Trevon Clark, the latter of whom introduced himself to #RavensFlock on Twitter.

FlockUp!! Thank you God 🟣⚫️ #RavensFlock — Trevon Clark (@trevon2221) April 30, 2022

As for Williams, he’s 6-foot-5 and 207 pounds and had 35 catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

Those two are joined by Makai Polk of Mississippi State, a possession-type receiver who caught 105 passes last year, as well as Slade Bolden of Alabama, a slot receiver who ran just 4.66 at the Combine, this according to BaltimoreRavens.com.

Last but not least, there’s Emeka Emezie of North Carolina State, a 6-foot-3 receiver whose signing was reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Emeka Emezie to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2022

The Offensive Tackles

Another player to root for is right tackle Brodarious Hamm of Auburn, who had to take a break from football in high school after having been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the same cancer that afflicted former Steelers/current Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner, as well as former Chiefs safety Eric Berry.

Like the aforementioned Ford, he’ll be attending Ravens rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, per Auburn beat writer Nathan King.

Brodarious Hamm, Auburn's starter at right tackle the past two seasons, is joining Zakoby McClain in Baltimore, where Hamm has received a tryout spot in the Ravens' rookie minicamp https://t.co/fxKoGBqDzs pic.twitter.com/Btc49jIxBo — Nathan King (@NathanKing247) May 1, 2022

According to South Dakota State football, the Ravens have also signed Aron Johnson, who has experience at both left and right tackle.

Finally, the team has also added a running back to the mix, that being Ricky Person Jr. of North Carolina State, who first said hello to #RavensFlock on Saturday afternoon.

The Defenders

The Ravens have also signed eight players on the defensive side of the ball, namely:

– Safety Chris Moore (Georgia State), per Icon Sports Consulting

– Inside linebacker Diego Fagot (Navy), per Navy Football

– Inside linebacker Zakoby McClain (Auburn), as per Trovon Reed, the school’s director of football and player relations

– Inside linebacker Josh Ross (Michigan), a teammate of Ravens 2022 second-round pick David Ojabo

– Linebacker Jeremiah Moon (Florida), per Doug Kyed, NFL reporter for Pro Football Focus

– Outside linebacker Charles Wiley (Texas-San Antonio), per Tom Pelissero

– Defensive back Denzel Williams (Villanova), per Villanova Football

– Defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols (Stephen F. Austin), per Lumberjack Football

Last but not least, defensive lineman Tyler Johnson (Arizona State) is said to be attending minicamp on a tryout basis, this according to the co-assistant director of scouting for the 2022 Hula Bowl.

Per sources, Arizona State DL Tyler Johnson will be attending mini-camp with the Baltimore Ravens.@Hula_Bowl @DraftDiamonds — Draft Guy Jimmy (@draftguyjimmy) May 1, 2022

