Ravens Hosting Rival Offensive Lineman to Free Agent Visit: Report

The Baltimore Ravens are largely in the planning stage before the 2021 NFL Draft gets underway, but that doesn’t mean the team has slowed things down in terms of figuring out what player could be next for an addition.

Once again, the Ravens are getting a look at a veteran free agent that could help their offense. This time, the free agent comes from a rival team in the Pittsburgh Steelers in the form of offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva. The offensive tackle is coming in for a visit this week.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport revealed the news with a post on Monday morning.

A piece of interesting free agent news: #Steelers FA OT Alejandro Villanueva is set to visit the #Ravens this week, league source said. With some moving parts on Baltimore’s O-line, they plan to check out Villanueva in person. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2021

Villanueva hasn’t seen a hot market since he jumped into free agency, but that doesn’t change the fact that he could be a quality veteran piece for a team that is in need of some help in the trenches. The Ravens could be looking to deal Orlando Brown Jr. soon from their offensive front, so to this end, they might decide they need some help there for depth heading into the draft.

If the Ravens were to sign Villanueva, he would be a quality addition for the team at a spot of need given some of the ups and downs the Ravens have sustained to their offensive line in recent seasons.

Villanueva Stats and Highlights

At 32, Villanueva is young enough that he could be a player who comes in and plays a solid role for the Ravens. The former Army Football stud who was a Bronze Star winner in the military, Villanueva is not only a decorated veteran but a player who has been solid in the NFL as well given his status as a two-time Pro Bowl player in 2017 and 2018. Villanueva has also played in 96 total league games with 90 starts under his belt, so he does bring some experience to the mix for whatever team decides to bring him in.

Villanueva also played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 where he started his career as an undrafted free agent. The lineman also has a fun touchdown reception to his credit during his time in the league.

Overall, Villanueva would be an interesting addition to a team like Baltimore, who has the need for help up front.

Ravens’ Offensive Line Needed Boost

It makes sense that the Ravens would try to pounce on a solution for their offensive line early on this offseason, as the team struggled up front in 2020. Baltimore never dealt well with the departure of Marshal Yanda, and though they tried younger options, it always seemed as if the best move for the team would be to go outside the family in order to make a veteran addition. Kevin Zeitler entered the mix in free agency. The rest of this offseason, the Ravens could be expected to perhaps deal Orlando Brown, so they need all the veteran help they can get to help bridge the gap in the trenches. Drafting players is a solution, but none will bring the real NFL experience someone like Villanueva could.

If the Ravens add Villanueva, he’d be a solid veteran option for the team’s offensive front.

