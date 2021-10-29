Trading for Allen Robinson Makes No Sense for the Ravens

For the second year in a row, the Baltimore Ravens have been named as a potential trade destination for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, but unlike last season, the move would make absolutely no sense for the Ravens.

Forget that the Ravens don’t have the salary cap space to take on the prorated portion of Robinson’s $18 million contract this season; we’ve seen teams find all sorts of creative ways to stretch the cap in recent years.

Baltimore simply doesn’t need Robinson, not nearly as much as they need help at other positions like offensive tackle and running back. The Ravens’ rumored interest in Robinson last year made sense, as tight end Mark Andrews was the team’s leading receiver with an average of 50.1 yards per game. But in 2021, the Ravens have four players averaging over 50 yards per game. Robinson, by contrast, has only 35.7.

The Ravens made significant investments at wide receiver this offseason, signing veteran Sammy Watkins and drafting Rashod Bateman in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and those decisions are already paying dividends. With the best group of targets in his career, Lamar Jackson is averaging a career-high 277.6 yards per game, making Robinson an unnecessary addition.

Analyst Hypes Robinson-to-Baltimore

But Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes that Robinson could be the final piece to the Ravens’ Super Bowl aspirations.

He wrote on Wednesday:

Baltimore has a title run in its sights. And while Lamar Jackson is faring just fine with his current crop of wideouts, the Ravens were sniffing around for veteran pass catchers this offseason, and A-Rob would be a nice complement to the speedy Marquise Brown. The Bears ideally wouldn’t be selling their young quarterback’s best weapon, but they’ve repeatedly failed to extend the 28-year-old Robinson, who will be looking to cash in as a 2022 free agent.

“Just fine” is an understatement when it comes to Lamar Jackson‘s passing performance this season. According to Next Gen Stats, he’s been pushing the ball downfield more than any other quarterback in the NFL, leading the league in average intended and completed air yards.

Benjamin used the phrase again when he encouraged the Ravens to trade for Robinson on Thursday:

Lamar Jackson is doing just fine with his current crop of wideouts, and Marquise Brown has emerged as a true No. 1. But Robinson would be a premium rental for a title run, bringing size and physicality to a group that should only get better.

Little Upside to in A-Rob Addition

If the Ravens’ wideouts were struggling with the same number of injuries as their running backs or offensive line, a trade for Robinson wouldn’t be so far out of the question. But the Ravens have more pressing needs, and adding the veteran receiver could even stunt the development of the Ravens’ young receivers.

Though Watkins has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, Bateman has shined in his absence, with Devin Duvernay and James Proche contributing as well. Robinson’s addition would take away snaps from all three, who are set to be in Baltimore through at least the 2024 season. But Robinson will be a free agent after this season, meaning whatever chemistry he is able to develop in Jackson will be worthless in six months.

Ultimately, there is no reason for the Ravens to trade away assets and upend their salary cap for a half-season rental of Robinson.