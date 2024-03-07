Ravens Among Teams Linked to 2-Time Pro Bowl Running Back

The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with a lot of uncertainty as they prep for the start of the new league year in the NFL.

They have more than 20 players that could test the free agent market next week.

One thing that seems pretty certain is that they are going to bring in a big name at running back.

Justice Hill is currently their only running back that is both under contract and healthy, which is something they’ll need to fix during the offseason.

They could do that with a running back that has made the Pro Bowl twice in their career.

The New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard named the Ravens as a potential suitor for Saquon Barkley.

He also named the Raiders, Eagles, Bears, Texans, and Patriots as teams that could be interested.

Barkley will be available in free agency after the New York Giants opted not to franchise tag him for a second consecutive season.

A Disappointing Ending With the Giants

Barkley was under a lot of pressure to perform from the second he was drafted by the Giants in 2018.

Selecting a running back with the number two pick in the draft with a roster that featured an aging QB and not much hope of competing was a bold move for the team.

However, he gave fans hope that the move might work out early in his career.

As a rookie, Barkley racked up 1307 rushing yards while averaging 5 yards per carry, added 91 catches for 721 yards, and scored 15 total touchdowns. There wasn’t much more Giants fans could have asked for from him.

He continued to play at a high level in his second year, once again topping 1000 rushing yards and remaining a threat in the passing game.

Things haven’t gone quite so well since then.

Barkley missed almost all of his third season after tearing his ACL in Week 2.

In 2021 he averaged just 3.7 yards per carry in 13 games as part of a lifeless Giants offense.

He bounced back in a big way during a contract year in 2022. Barkley set a career high with 1312 rushing yards and scored 10 touchdowns while helping the Giants make a surprising run to the playoffs and pick up their first postseason win since 2011.

Then things got a bit messy. After his rookie contract ended, the Giants ended up using the franchise tag on Barkley. That led to Barkley holding out during the offseason.

The two sides eventually agreed to a deal that paid the star running back more money, but still didn’t commit to him long-term.

It was a good decision for the Giants as Barkley averaged just 3.9 yards per carry in a struggling offense and the team fell out of playoff contention.

Now Barkley has the chance to try and get a commitment elsewhere and the Ravens could give him a chance to prove he’s still a star at his position.

Barkley’s Fit With the Ravens

The fit here is obvious.

Despite being one of the NFL’s most run-heavy teams in recent years, the Ravens’ options at running back haven’t been the most impressive.

J.K. Dobbins’ injury issues have prevented him from becoming the star he was expected to be early in his career.

Meanwhile, the team has frequently had to turn to Gus Edwards as their starter. Edwards has been dependable when called upon, but isn’t at the same level as the running backs in this year’s free agent class.

Barkley would give the Ravens the kind of dynamic threat that they haven’t had at the position in years. He would give them an option they can feed the ball to regularly and take some pressure off of Lamar Jackson.

He’d also be another weapon for Jackson in the passing game.

The Ravens’ offense clearly could have used a boost in their AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs.

That boost could come from a run game that was absent in the loss.

Barkley could be the star they need to add to the offense to take that next step.